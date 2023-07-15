Khloe Kardashian Forgives Tristan Thompson: Staying Mad Would Be Bad for Me!

Last month, some legal paperwork revealed that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are living together. Or at least that they indicated as much on a court document.

Khloe’s fans and supporters would hate to see her repeat the same mistake yet again. She deserves better.

On The Kardashians, Khloe insisted that she’s not taking Tristan back. But she wasn’t willing to hate him forever, either.

Meanwhile, some of her critics accused her of teaming up with Kim against Kourtney. What a mess!

This week’s episode of The Kardashians saw Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian hanging out. The two have an odd, sibling-like bond.

Scott asked her if there were “any chances” taht she might get back together with Tristan. Again.

On the episode, which filmed in late 2022, Scott explained: “Because if you felt like you wanted to open up your heart and forgive, I would support.”

Khloe was quick to emphasize that she won’t reconcile with Tristan. This time.

But she went on to say that she is “totally fine with him.” Even after he spent half a decade humiliating her.

“I don’t have any issues,” she went on to insist. “I just don’t have the energy for issues.”

Following that exchange, Khloe spoke to the confessional camera.

With prompting by producers, Khloe addressed where things stand now after so many hears of heartache and betrayal.

“Yeah, I forgive Tristian,” Khloe announced. “It doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done, but I forgive Tristan for me.”

If you have been following Khloe — or the broader Kardashian-Jenner clan — you can probably guess the thinking behind Khloe’s forgiveness.

“Because I’ve got to let that s–t go, I need to for myself,” she said. “I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding onto this bulls–t.”

There is a whole line of self-help and spiritual advice that more or less teaches that holding someone accountable will harm you. One wonders how many people rely upon this attitude when repeatedly doing harm.

Meanwhile, viewers of the episode (and other recent episodes) zeroed in on something else about Khloe.

We all know that Reddit is at war with its users, but it’s still around. Redditors discussed how Khloe seems to be acting “so weird” towards Kourtney.

“She’s [Khloe] always rolling her eyes, mockingly smiles, or gives her weird faces when she talks. What’s up with that?,” one Reddit denizen asked.

As you can imagine, a ton of people had opinions on how Khloe has been acting while Kim and Kourtney have clashed.

“She’s [Khloe] aligned with Kim, who’s current aim of vitriol is Kourtney. Khloe must please her majesty,” one commenter wrote snidely.

Another unkindly characterized of Khloe: “She’s Kim’s flying monkey.”

“Kourtney is genuinely happy and Khloe is miserable,” another redditor observed. “Same with Kim.”

The comment continued: “Miserable, pathetic people, can’t cope with Kourtney having everything they want.”

“Khloe got skinny and crawled up Kim’s ass,” another claimed. We could have done without the imagery, there.