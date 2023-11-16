Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Plotting Parents Mashup Ahead of Thanksgiving

Reading Time: 4 minutes

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s courtship continues, they’ve been rubbing elbows with each other’s parents.

There’s just one group that hasn’t crossed paths just yet: the parents themselves. Her parents haven’t met his, and his haven’t met hers. Not in person.

That is about to change.

Taylor and Travis plan to have their parents sharing luxury seating at the next Kelce v Kelce football game. Which is, of course, right around the corner.

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce look on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TMZ reports that, according to confirmation from an array of sources, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have big plans for their families.

Very soon, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are going to meet up. They are both football teams, and the internet tells me that they have a game scheduled for early next week.

At that time, the couple wants to introduce their families to each other.

Donna Kelce speaks on the Got It From My Momma Podcast in early October 2023 as one of her famous athlete sons continues to make headlines. (Image Credit: YouTube)

This will mean Andrea and Scott Swift meeting Donna and Ed Kelce in person, under the same roof, for the first time.

Presumably, this will be in the luxury box — a high-end seating option at football games. Well, an option for some, anyway.

So, the parents will be meeting each other. But not everything is ironed out just yet, and plans could always fall through.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 01: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

While not everyone was tuned in to the minutiae of this year’s Super Bowl, the Kelce brothers actually faced off during it.

Their same teams were on opposing sides for that momentous game.

Now, Travis and Jason are on opposite sides of the field again. But without an epic music performance in the middle.

Taylor Swift attends “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Apparently, Taylor’s dad Scott is a big fan of the Eagles. It’s unclear what drew him to one team over others, as aside from geography that often seems mysterious with sports fans.

However, he’s been a good enough sport to wear a Chiefs lanyard while hanging out with Travis at one of Taylor’s shows.

Travis and Jason have exchanged banter over this on their shared podcast, with Travis joking that he “got him over to the good side, baby.”

Taylor Swift lays a kiss on Travis Kelce’s cheek in this iconic photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over,” Travis went on to tease his brother.

Meanwhile, Jason used the podcast to jokingly address Scott Swift: “What are we doing, Scott?”

He then asked: “You’re gonna let this man’s devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.”

Travis Kelce hugs Jason Kelce before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

We already know that Donna is a big fan of Taylor. The two have hung out at games and bonded.

The proud mom also watched the Eras tour film. Naturally, swifties spotted her.

Taylor’s schedule will be pretty full over the weekend as she is playing shows in Rio de Janeiro. But it’s possible that she’ll still make it to the stadium in time for the sports game to begin.