Meri Brown: I’m Shocked and Saddened by Family Collapse!

Just like her former sister wives, Meri Brown is no longer in a relationship with Kody Brown.

Unlike Christine and Janelle Brown, however, Meri didn’t really make this decision on her own.

She fought and fought and fought over the years to remain by Kody’s side… only for the spiritual spouses to release a joint statement on January 10, 2023.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” it read.

Meri Brown appears to be ruminating on life in this photo from an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Now, closing in on a year since her life changed in this monumental way, Meri is reflecting on how just where she and her formerly polygamous family stand.

“It’s very disappointing to me,” Brown told People Magazine this week.

“And also, I get that we’re all unique individuals and we want the best for ourselves.

“And if the best for ourselves is not within the same family structure that we built and that we’ve had for so long, it is what it is, and I just want everybody to be happy with where they are.”

Meri Brown sits here in silence during Season 18 of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Christine is remarried already.

Janelle seems content living on her own.

Meri, who recently pushed back against critics who labeled her as weak for sticking in her marriage for so long, still can’t believe things turned out this way for the Browns.

“I didn’t ever see this coming,” she continued to People. “I really didn’t. But I really truly just want everybody to be in a peaceful place with themselves.”

Meri Brown has some serious side eye here for ex Kody Brown. (TLC)

Meri married Kody way back in 1994.

They share one daughter and they divorced in 2014 so Kody could go ahead and marry Robyn Brown and then legally adopt her children from a previous relationship.

There’s been major tension, and no romance at all, between Kody and Meri ever since.

“You don’t think that that’s ever going to happen,” Meri admits to People of her relationship coming to an end.

“And as we built the family, you just don’t think that what is going to happen is going to happen. You don’t know. You have no idea.”

Meri Brown posted this photo to Instagram in late May 2023. (Instagram)

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, Meri was left out of a family gathering.

She’s doing her best to piece her life back together, but at least she has no regrets.

“I did everything in my power that I could do,” she tells People.

“And if I would’ve walked away any sooner, there would’ve always been a question in my mind of did I do everything that I can do?

“But I’m very confident knowing that I did everything that I could do, and I’m very at peace with the timing of it and how it all played out.”