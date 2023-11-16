Tammy and Amy Slaton Absolutely STUN in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 Promo Pic

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Note to TLC:

You may need to change the name of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

For what reason?

We’ll let the following photograph explain:

They’re back! Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton are posing here in promotion of 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

As you can see, Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton are all smiles in this promotional photo for the upcoming season of their family reality show.

Both siblings have worked hard to shed HUNDREDS of pounds over the years… from diet and exercise… to spending time in a rehab facility… to each undergoing gastric bypass surgery.

“1000-lb. sisters vs the world,” Amy wrote on Instagram upon unveiling this image.

Fans then jumped into the comments section to praise Amy and Tammy on how incredible they look — and how far they’ve come in their respective journeys since the series premiered.

“Y’all look great!” one fan wrote, while another agreed as follows: “Wow. You girls look so pretty and healthier.”

Tammy and Amy Slaton are featured in this photo from season five of their popular reality show. (TLC)

TLC released the first trailer for Season 5 a few days ago.

It focused primarily on Tammy returning from her rehab stint in Ohio, justifiably all pumped up and proud of herself.

“I lost 300 lbs. And I’m ready to conquer the world,” she says at one point in the preview.

However, Tammy’s mood darkens when it becomes apparent just how far behind in his weight loss journey husband Caleb Willingham has fallen.

“It bothers me that he’s backsliding,” Tammy says in a preview of Caleb, adding in this footage: “I don’t know if he has the strength to do this on his own.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

Tragically, we know Willingham was unable to do so because he passed away in July.

These upcoming episodes were therefore likely filmed some time around the spring of 2023.

This period also marked the beginning of the end of Amy’s marriage to Michael Halterman.

The former high school sweethearts and parents of two finalized their divorce last month… but Season 5 will take us behind the scenes of how the relationship fell apart.

Amy Slaton and her estranged spouse, Michael, are featured in this split screen. (TLC)

“I’m exhausted all the time, because I’m trying to take care of two boys and take care of the house,” Amy says in the previously-mentioned first look, stating that she’s at a “breaking point.”

Unfortunately, everything then EXPLODES during a confrontation in the couple’s living room… when half-sister Amanda confronts Michael, demanding that he give Amy her debit card or she’s calling the police.

“I ain’t giving her sh-t,” he says in very angry response, walking away and prompting Amy to to chime in, “No, he’s got two seconds to get his sh-t and get out of my house.”

Tammy Slaton addresses the camera in this confessional from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Tammy ends up being the person to call the authorities.

“I’m calling the police. I’m not f-ckin playing,” she says in the trailer.

Wow, huh?

1000-Lb. Sisters premieres on Tuesday, December 12 at 9/8c