It’s all falling apart for Tammy Slaton.

On Monday, TLC released the first trailer for 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5… and it kicks off with some positive news for this long-time cast member:

After spending 14 months in a rehab facility dedicated to weight loss, Tammy finally heads home.

But she’s only met with chaos when she arrives there.

Tammy and Amy Slaton are featured in this photo from season five of their popular reality show. (TLC)

After declaring how she lost 300 pounds while she was away and is ready to “conquer the world,” the same cannot be said for Tammy’s husband, Caleb Willingham.

He’s still in Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio when these episodes air… and he’s up to 537 pounds.

“It bothers me that he’s backsliding,” Tammy says in a preview unveiled by People Magazine, adding in this footage:

“I don’t know if he has the strength to do this on his own.”

Tammy Slaton addresses the camera in this confessional from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Tragically, Willingham would pass away at the young age of 40 just a few months after Season 5 started filming.

No exact cause of death has been confirmed, but insiders previously echoed what Slaton says above:

Caleb had fallen off his diet and exercise wagon and was gaining weight instead of slimming down and getting healthy.

“Rip sweet angel. You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness [sic],” Tammy wrote on Instagram after losing her spouse this July.

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

Toward the end of this TLC trailer, Slaton expresses shock and dismay over where things stand in her life.

“I didn’t know coming home, the world was going to fall apart,” she says.

And things are a whole lot better for sibling Amy, either.

Amy Slaton addresses the camera in this confessional from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

“I am very overwhelmed, stressed-out, and Michael ain’t doing sh-t,” Amy says of her marriage and her husband of four years.

“Every aspect of my life is chaotic because I have no support.”

Amy and Michael finalized their divorce just a few weeks ago.

Their share two young sons, Gage and Glenn, with sources saying this spring that Michael’s status as essentially a deadbeat father played a major role in this split.

(TLC)

“I’m exhausted all the time, because I’m trying to take care of two boys and take care of the house,” Amy continues in this first look, stating that she’s at a “breaking point.”

Sadly, everything then explode during a confrontation in the couple’s living room… when half-sister Amanda confronts Michael, angrily demanding that he give Amy her debit card or she’s calling the cops.

“I ain’t giving her sh-t,” he fires bacl, walking away, prompting Amy to to chime in, “No, he’s got two seconds to get his sh-t and get out of my house.”

Tammy ends up being the person to call 911.

“I’m calling the police. I’m not f-ckin playing,” she says.

1000-Lb. Sisters premieres on Tuesday, December 12 at 9/8c.