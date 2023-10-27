It really is, at last, over between Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman.

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, these 1000-Lb Sisters stars actually finalized their divorce back on September 6, 2023.

The confirmation is only coming to public light now, however.

(TLC)

Michael filed for divorce in March after the spouses got into a pretty ugly fight.

Six months later, a memo left beside the aforementioned court document reads as follows:

“Marital settlement agreement is approved and incorporated by reference as if set forth verbatim and the parties are ordered to obey the terms thereof.”

We can’t report on any details from this agreement, unfortunately, as information about the custody of sons Glenn and Gage have not yet been made available.

Amy Slaton addresses the camera in this confessional from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Former high school sweethearts, Amy and Michael have been married for about four years… but insiders indicated this spring that the addition of their children sadly screw with their romantic dynamic.

On an episode of 1000-Lb Sisters that aired this past February, viewers were given a glimpse of where things had gone wrong between the spouses, as Michael sat around drinking while Amy was left to care for the aforementioned toddlers.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy while offering assistance at the time.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

Pretty hard to argument with that point, isn’t it?

From high school sweethearts… to parents of two sons… to a divorce. It’s all over for Amy Slaton and Michael. (Instagram)

Explained a source to The Sun awhile back:

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids. They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

That trouble boiled over on February 24, 2023.

On that date, a 911 call was place after Amy and Michael got into a very heated argument.

Amy Slaton smiles for the camera here to promote 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

“Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn’t want to,” the police report at that stated.

Slaton, for her part, alleged Michael “became violent” and started “throwing things” with the pair’s toddlers at home.

YIKES, huh?

At one point, Amy took out a protective order against Michael, who was only permitted to see his kids on the weekend when he was staying at his mother’s residence.

Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman are pictured here, during happier times. (Instagram)

It sounds now, thankfully, as if the pair has worked things out in a more amicable manner.

And it also sounds as if Amy has already moved on.

Meaning what, exactly?

Meaning she has a boyfriend!

His name is Tony, and it sounds somewhat serious already.

“She’s been keeping [Tony] on the down low, but he’s been living with her in Kentucky,” The Sun recently reported, adding of Glenn and Gage:

“From what I know, the kids live with them.”

About Us • Terms of Use • Privacy P