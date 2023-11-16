Will Smith Responds: Did He Really Sleep with Duane Martin?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Will Smith has given celebrity gossip fans plenty to discuss and debate over the past couple of years.

You may remember, for example, that he slapped Chris Rock across the face on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Then, last month, Jada Pinkett Smith admitted that she and her famous husband have been separated for seven years.

Most recently, meanwhile?

Will Smith attends the Centerpiece Gala Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Concussion” during AFI FEST 2015 presented by Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2015. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

An individual named Brother Bilal made unexpected allegations during a recent interview with Unwine With Tasha K on Wednesday that — years ago — he walked in on Smith and actor Duane Martin… having sexual intercourse.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,” this person said at the time.

“There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.

Not exactly a claim we saw coming, you know?

To be fair, though, there have been rumors out there that Will Smith is gay.

As for this specific allegations, however?

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend Apple Original Films’ Emancipation premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

“This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false,” a rep for Smith has said.

For her part, Jada spoke to Charlamagne tha God on his Power 105.1 radio program on Wednesday and threatened legal action.

“Let me just say this,” Pinkett Smith began of the Martin sex claim. “It’s ridiculous, right? And it’s nonsense.”

She added later in the interview:

“It’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody, versus just making up salacious, malicious stories. So, that’s actionable. So we ‘gon roll with that.”

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Pinkett Smith also said she was familiar with Bilal because he once worked on a book with her spouse and believes he wasn’t paid properly for the effort.

She called the whole thing a “shakedown” and explained:

“Will was willing to give him a certain amount, and he didn’t take it.

“So, this whole situation is based on that.”

Will Smith and his wife actress Jada Pinkett Smith attend the World Premiere of Disneys Aladdin at El Capitan theatre on May 21, 2019 in Hollywood. (VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

An insider close to the Smith family tells People Magazine of the couple:

“They’ve dealt with — and ignored — innuendo and homophobic rumors for years.

“Will and Jada are united that this is just another person trying to use their fame for advancement.

“They will sue him.”