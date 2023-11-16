Jasmine Learns that Gino Got “Touched” at a Secret Strip Club Bachelor Party …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

In the aftermath of Jasmine suspecting Gino of cheating, it looks like things have calmed down.

We don’t know if they had real resolution or solid answers about the lip gloss. But Jasmine has resolved to be less jealous.

That is, until she speaks with her future sister-in-law … perhaps the only real ally she has in Gino’s family.

Speaking to Michelle is how Jasmine learns that Gino violated her trust. And this time, it’s not just suspicions and hysterics.

Jasmine Pineda sits and chats with her future sister-in-law in a sneak peek clip of Season 10, Episode 7. (Image Credit: TLC)

In this sneak peek of the Sunday, November 19 episode, Jasmina Pineda sits down to chat with sister-in-law Michelle. (You can watch the full sneak peek video below)

We all know that Jasmine has lashed out in fits of extreme, often wildly irrational jealousy and anger over Gino.

Michelle must be aware of at least some part of that. At this point, Jasmine’s been interrogating Gino about standard politeness to waitresses and similar things for years.

Michelle suggests a girls night to get away from it all. (Image Credit: TLC)

So, during this clip, Michelle is suggesting to Jasmine that they have a girls night in some form.

Right now, Jasmine and Gino are around each other at all times. Jasmine jokes about all of the things that she does for him, and admits that she could really use a break.

This is when Michelle notes that it’s only right that they have a get-together. After all, Gino already had his bachelor party.

Jasmine Pineda expresses clear surprise. This is not what she expected to hear. (Image Credit: TLC)

Obviously, Jasmine’s shock is very visible.

She had been under the distinct impression that Gino wasn’t going to have a bachelor party — not without her being there to plan it. She believed this because it’s what Gino told her.

Michelle details that Gino’s bachelor party took place the day before Jasmine arrived in Michigan. Oh, and it took place at a strip club.

It had been Jasmine’s understanding that her fiance wasn’t going to have a bachelor party without her helping to plan it. (Image Credit: TLC)

In addition to her general emotional instability, Jasmine has a lot of insecurities.

So she asks Michelle if a woman touched Gino while he was at his party.

Michelle says that she feels “sure” that it happened. It was his bachelor party. (Just for the record, I don’t think that strippers are really supposed to touch you)

Michelle decides to be very honest with her future sister-in-law. It’s the only path forward. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Here I am, feeling guilty for getting mad at Gino, being very hard on myself,” Jasmine complains to the confessional camera.

She says that she has been “blaming everything on me, like, yes, maybe, you know, I’m too jealous.” Yes, that’s true.

“I have trust issues after finding all these things from his exes,” Jasmine acknowledges. “But I should have trusted my instinct because I was right.”

Speaking to the confessional camera, Jasmine says that she’s doing her best to not explode. Yet. (Image Credit: TLC)

Jasmine then tells Michelle that Gino now “in big trouble.” Oof.

“Gino is keeping secrets from me,” she then tells the camera.

“I’m trying to keep it cool in front of Michelle,” Jasmine says menacingly. “But all I want to do is go home and face Gino.”

What’s interesting here is that it’s a reminder that Jasmine’s insecurities didn’t manifest out of thin air.

Maybe Gino didn’t cheat with a lip gloss floozy, but he did send Jasmine’s nudes to an ex to make her jealous. And he lies to Jasmine at times in ways that only come back to haunt him.

None of this excuses Jasmine’s behavior, but it is a factor in it.

Here, Jasmine Pineda is trying to keep her cool. It’s clearly not in her nature. (Image Credit: TLC)

Of course, Jasmine’s ability to keep calm in front of Michelle shows us what we’ve known all along: she has the ability to do this at any time.

Every tantrum, every freakout that she has in front of Gino is a choice. Jasmine decides to “lose control.”

It’s despicable behavior. Jasmine cannot keep doing this to herself or to Gino.