After months of rumors and speculation, we now know that Kailyn Lowry is currently pregnant with twins.

Actually, that’s not entirely true, as some fans believe Kail has secretly given birth to her sixth and seventh children and is keeping the information to herself for … reasons.

That would be an absurd allegation in most cases, but Lowry did attempt to hide her fifth baby from the world (with mixed results) for the better part of a year.

But for the purposes of this article, we’re gonna put the conspiracy theories on hold and relay the facts as Kail has presented them on social media.

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this photo from Teen Mom 2. (MTV)

On Friday, Kail posted a TikTok in which she and her family hosted one of those elaborate smoke bomb gender reveal ceremonies.

Lowry already has five sons, and fans have joked about the possibility that she would soon be mom to two more boys.

Those jokes may have inspired Kail’s decision to troll fans with an Instagram video in which she seemed to reveal that she’s expecting two sons.

Kailyn Lowry and boyfriend Elijah Scott at a gender reveal party in November of 2023. (Instagram)

The clip shows Kail talking to boyfriend Elijah Scott over FaceTime.

At one point, she remarks, “They’re boys!” which seems like her way of confirming that she’ll soon be a mother of seven sons.

But in the caption to that post, Kail indicated that the situation might be more complicated than it initially seemed.

“In typical Kail + the Chaos fashion, we have to break this into a 3-part mini-series. You’ll fully understand after part 3. Wish me luck,” she wrote.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

And since the results seemed to be based on a blood test and not an ultrasound, fans were immediately skeptical.

“If there is a boy and a girl, the blood test is only gonna pick up the boy,” one commenter claimed.

“Blood tests can be wrong,” another pointed out.

A pregnant Kailyn Lowry stands with two of her sons at a gender reveal party. (Instagram)

Sure enough, Kail later cleared the air with a second video, in which she and her family found out the truth via smoke bomb.

“It’s a girl!” Kail’s son Lux declares in the video.

He’s partially right — but Kail’s blood test was half correct, as well.

Kailyn Lowry poses with her children in a throwback photo that she posted on Instagram in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

One plume of smoke was blue and the other pink, revealing to all the world that Kail will soon be a mother to six boys and one girl.

And how do Kail’s older boys feel about the fact that they’ll finally have a sister?

Lux says he wanted “one boy and one girl.”

Kailyn Lowry poses here with three of her five sons. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Lincoln and Creed said that they expected boys, which — given their mom’s history — was a smart prediction.

Lincoln noted, however, that he had “too much brothers” and was looking forward to having a baby sister.

We’re sure his mom is looking forward to finally having another female in the house, as well!

Our sincere congrats go out to Kail and her entire family!