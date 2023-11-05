According to a surprising new report, Kailyn Lowry has two reasons to celebrate early this holiday season:

The former Teen Mom star just welcomed TWINS!

The Sun has quoted “two sources” who this outlet says confirms the blessed news, writing that Lowry welcomed a boy and a girl less than a year after giving birth to her fifth son, Rio, with boyfriend Elijah Scott.

Scott is also the father of these two newborns.

Kailyn Lowry smiles here while recording an episode of her podcast. (Instagram)

To be clear, Lowry herself has not yet confirmed this development.

No other publication has reported on it, either, but The Sun is usually a reliable source for information.

It was only a week ago Lowry told the world she was pregnant, at last confirming a rumor that had been making the Internet rounds for quite awhile.

“This is my … sixth pregnancy,” Lowry said on an episode of her podcast to guest Allison Kuch at the time. “Like, six and seven for me.”

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

Heck, it was only last month that Lowry even revealed to the world that she was a mother of five.

On another recent edition of her Barely Famous podcast, Lowry did say the twins were predicted by doctors to be born on Rio’s birthday… which is in November.

So it is possible that she just gave birth to these kids.

She just didn’t talk on the podcast like someone who was truly expecting to deliver any day now.

Kailyn Lowry poses with four of her children in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“We know Rio is here. He’s not even one yet, and yes, I did get pregnant very, very quickly after he was born,” Lowry told listeners just a few days ago.

“I know it wasn’t ideal and I don’t have answers for that.

“Things happen, life happens, and thankfully we were still having sex after a baby because that usually doesn’t happen for a while.”

Thankfully? Perhaps.

Perhaps it also may have been a better idea to take a break from intercourse for awhile.

Kailyn Lowry hosts multiple podcasts. She’s featured here on one of them. (Instagram)

Lowry explained on air that she discovered her twin pregnancy during her birthday trip to Thailand earlier this year and then got confirmation once she came home… just six weeks into the pregnancy.

“We got the same due date as Rio’s original due date. The exact same date, not a day off,” she said, adding that she had scheduled a cesarean section this time around due to complications in her pregnancy with Rio.

“Very on brand for us. We’re going to have Irish triplets, all born in the same month.”

In addition to Rio, Lowry is mom to sons Creed, 3, and Lux, 6, with ex Chris Lopez, 9-year-old son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin and 13-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

Kailyn Lowry wraps her arms around son Lux in this cute photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

On this very same podcast, Lowry said she really is done having kids after this latest round.

“I’m excited to get my tubes cut out,” she said.

“Because I said this last time and I found out I was pregnant and I couldn’t.

“No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it. It’s all done.

“The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far of baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids.

“Now I feel like our family is complete — I won’t have anything missing.”