For much of the past year, there was a great deal of debate over how many children Kailyn Lowry was raising.

Those who paid close attention to her social media accounts were convinced that Lowry had welcomed a fifth child in December of 2022.

The signs were everywhere — but the former Teen Mom star refused to confirm the reports.

Earlier this month, however, after nearly a year of secrecy, Lowry finally admitted that she welcomed a fifth son, Rio, last year — and now she has some more big news to share with the world!

Kailyn Lowry poses with her children in a throwback photo that she posted on Instagram in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Those same eagle-eyed fans — who were frequently dismissed as unhinged conspiracy theorists — have spent months alleging that Kail is pregnant once again.

Not only that, they insisted that she was pregnant with twins.

On Thursday, Kail proved once and for all that the folks spewing wild speculation in social media comment sections are occasionally speaking the truth.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

On the latest episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast, Lowry confirmed that she is indeed expecting two new bundles of joy.

“This is my … sixth pregnancy,” Lowry casually remarked to guest Allison Kuch. “Like, six and seven for me.”

Yes, there was no grand announcement this time around — possibly because Kail realized that everyone figured the situation out a long time ago.

Kailyn Lowry poses here with three of her five sons. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Lowry went on to reveal that the twins’ father is Elijah Scott, the boyfriend who is also the dad to her fifth son.

It seems the conception took place just before a recent vacation to Thailand — Lowry joked that she returned home with a pair of “permanent souvenirs.”

When announcing the birth of Rio, Kail explained that she hid him from public view for so long because she wanted to share her news with the world when she felt ready.

“I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms,” Lowry said of all that secrecy.

Some long suspected Kailyn Lowry was hiding a baby bump. Turns out they were right! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I kind of feel like my hands are tied. People are announcing it for me and so, at this point, I might as well just talk about it.”

It’s unfortunate that the news came out before Kail felt ready to announce it.

But at the same time, it’s sort of tough to hide big secrets when you post on social media every day and host multiple podcasts in which you discuss your personal life in intimate detail.

Lowry says she was on the verge of returning to television with a new reality show just before she learned that she was pregnant with Rio.

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (MTV)

She backed away from the project for the sake of her privacy, but the news that she’ll soon be raising seven kids might cause MTV to sweeten the deal and offer Lowry a more lucrative contract.

After all, this would be the biggest reality TV family since the Duggars!

Anyway, our sincere congrats go out to Kail and her growing family!

We’re guessing she’ll call it quits once babies six and seven arrive, but you never know!

At this point, she might as well keep it going and birth an entire baseball team!