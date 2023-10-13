Kailyn Lowry FINALLY Admits She Gave Birth to Baby #5!

Forget the rumors.

Forget the innuendo.

Forget the seemingly revealing videos.

We now have actual confirmation from Kailyn Lowry: She’s a mother of five, you guys!

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

On Friday morning, following many months of speculation by social media users across the globe, the former Teen Mom 2 participant talked to People Magazine about the arrival of her latest child.

“I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline,” Lowry explained to People, breaking her silence on this salient topic.

The 31-year old shares sons Creed, 3, and Lux, 6, with ex Chris Lopez; 9-year-old Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin; and 13-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

In this case, Lowry welcomed yet another boy.

Vetzabe Rivera and Kailyn Lowry speak onstage during the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

Speaking to People, Kailyn now says she welcomed a son named Rio — with her boyfriend Elijah Scott — late last year.

At various points since then, fans have wondered whether Lowry accidentally dropped photos of the baby here and there… or if she even came right out and confessed to it another time.

Along with her People feature and her Friday morning podcast edition, however, this marks the first instance of Lowry delving into any sort of detail about her pregnancy and delivery.

Via People, Lowry says she simply wasn’t “ready” to say anything about it before.

Kailyn Lowry poses here with three of her five sons. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“I feel like it was ripped out from under me time and time again,” Lowry says of all the rumors that flew about for months.

“I kind of feel like my hands are tied. People are announcing it for me and so, at this point, I might as well just talk about it.”

It doesn’t hurt that, we assume, Kailyn also got paid for this People interview.

“At this point, I can at least try to do it my way,” she added.

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (MTV)

Lowry has now also confirmed that anyone in her tight circle has known about Rio ever since his entered the world, and that these loved ones even threw her a baby shower awhile back.

No, she also admits. She wasn’t trying to get pregnant last year.

“As chaotic as it was finding out about being pregnant again, he’s been such an incredible baby that it really was a true light at the end of a really dark year for me,” Lowry says.

“It was rough [last year] with the lawsuit, the depression that I dealt with and everything else. So, he has been really a joy for all of us.”

Kailyn Lowry is pictured here on an episode of Teen Mom 2, courtesy of an installment that aired in 2022. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Lowry — who some think is actually pregnant with baby #6 — is just trying to “adjust” these days, she concludes.

“I’m trying to just get used to the normalcy and being able to go out and kind of move around and move about freely, run my errands freely, schedule appointments freely. That’s been nice,” the MTV personality tells People.

“And I’ll just stay busy with motherhood and the podcast.”