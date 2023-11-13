Jackson Roloff was given a reason to celebrate this weekend.

In doing so, however, he gave fans of Little People, Big World reason to be concerned.

On Saturday, Zach Roloff returned from some kind of soccer-related trip and was welcomed back with open arms and huge smiles by his adoring children.

His wife, Tori, shared the following photo to show just how excited son Jackson especially was to have his dad back home…

Cute, right?

But also worrisome, in the eyes of Tori’s many followers.

A multitude of fans worried that the curvature of the six-year old’s legs looked “painful” based on the bowed-nature of these extremities.

One even dared to ask:

Is there a reason why Jackson hasn’t had surgery to repair his legs, other than Tori not wanting him to have major surgery?

This is an ignorant question, of course.

In December of 2021, Jackson did undergo a procedure on his legs.

“He’s good. It’s tough because the screws in his legs help straighten the leg as he grows,” Zach explained upon being asked over a year ago about the state of his oldest child.

“Well for him, he maybe grows [an] inch a year so it’s tough to see and won’t be obvious for a while.

“[An] Average person with the same surgery, you would see the difference a lot quicker.”

In May, viewers of a similar video posted by Jackson’s mom also commented on his legs.

Tori cautioned at the time that it could be “a couple of years” before they know if this aforementioned procedure was enough to correct the bowed trend.

The unfortunate truth is that Zach was born with Achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

There’s a strong likelihood that Jackson will continue to battle physical obstacles just like his sister, dad and grandparents as he gets older.

The condition will not impact his mental state or life expectancy in any way, however.

Overall, meanwhile, it’s natural for social media users to be concerned about Jackson when they see certain photos.

But they absolutely should not blame his parents in any way, shape or form.

“It’s the beginning, I think, of a long journey,” Zach said after his son underwent his 2021 surgery.

We should all be grateful he has such a supporting and loving mother and father by his side as he goes through it.