On this season of 90 Day Fiance, Rob Warne’s cheating on Sophie Sierra has left her, and their romance, at a crossroads.
It turns out that Sophie may have better options right on her doorstep.
Fans are sympathizing with her plight. If anything, she has been too chill about things during Season 10.
And two familiar faces from the franchise are showing her some special attention.
Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra first began speaking because they’re both hot and they’re both biracial.
Sparks flew immediately, with their first conversation lasting for hours and hours. Now, they’re on their K-1 journey to marry.
Unfortunately, they’ve hit a number of bumps along the way. The fact that Rob’s home doesn’t have a bathroom is not even their biggest hurdle.
Only one past piece of awkwardness is relevant to their current, on-screen crisis. Because, in the past, Rob cheated on Sophie. She received screenshots of the messages, but ultimately decided to give him another chance.
Why does that matter? Because Sophie found similar messages from just a couple of months earlier on his phone.
Rob says that he thinks of this as “free porn” and that it’s not cheating. But if you message the person or people who are sending you sex videos, that is not the same. And yes, unless you’ve cleared it with your partner or partners, that’s usually cheating.
As you can imagine, Rob’s public image among fans and followers is not so great right now.
It sucks that, because of his NDA, he can’t really defend himself. But we’re also unsure of what he would say.
People were roasting him before he cheated. Some for not having a bathroom, others for making fun of Sophie for pointing out that they would eventually need indoor plumbing.
Meanwhile, a lot of people are Team Sophie.
Don’t get us wrong — just as there’s always money in the banana stand, there’s always misogyny in the 90 Day Fiance fandom. No matter what, every woman on the show has her haters.
But she’s 23, she’s charming, she’s earnest, and she’s way too patient at times. A lot of people are rooting for her. More people than are rooting for this relationship.
So plenty of fans are showing Sophie a lot of love on social media. And yes, some of it’s flirtatious.
(Make no mistake; there are people who absolutely want to smash Rob, too — including some of his critics)
But two of these apparent supporters aren’t faceless fans, but familiar names to the franchise: Jamal and River.
Sophie recently went Live on Instagram while doing her makeup. It’s a very normal thing for a pretty 23-year-old to do.
Jamal left some goofy comments, quipping “Do you eat tea and crumpets.” Because she’s from the UK.
“Are you on a TV show?” he then asked. “No way!”
And then there’s Chantel Everett’s younger brother, River.
“Your skin is glowing,” he commented alongside a sparkling star emoji under that same Instagram Live.
While Jamal did not appear to be openly flirting, River’s compliments sounded more openly flirtatious. Even if fans aren’t sure that Sophie would be a good fit for The Family Chantel. (A show which, by the way, will soon end because the marriage has ended)
Notably, both River and Jamal are biracial — just like Sophie, and just like Rob.
Sophie specifically searched for biracial men before finding Rob. This is because of her own harrowing experiences with racism.
Because of the complexities of white supremacy that infects every strata of our society, biracial folks have specific experiences that neither parent share. Sophie clearly wants a partner who understands that.
A lot of viewers are Team Jamal.
Part of it’s because the guy’s a major hottie and a fan-favorite with less overall baggage than River does through his family.
However, we have to note that he may have just been being friendly. We don’t even know his current relationship status.
At the very least, both Jamal and River have indoor plumbing. That would be a step up from where we’ve seen Sophie and Rob.
Would either of them cheat on Sophie? Let’s hope not.
That said … maybe Sophie and Rob have come a long way since what we’re seeing on the show. It’s been plenty of months. More than enough time to find a better home, where you don’t have to bolt through a swarm of insects in the dark to use the toilet.