On this season of 90 Day Fiance, Rob Warne’s cheating on Sophie Sierra has left her, and their romance, at a crossroads.

It turns out that Sophie may have better options right on her doorstep.

Fans are sympathizing with her plight. If anything, she has been too chill about things during Season 10.

And two familiar faces from the franchise are showing her some special attention.

Sophie Sierra smiles endearingly to the camera. (Image Credit: TLC)

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra first began speaking because they’re both hot and they’re both biracial.

Sparks flew immediately, with their first conversation lasting for hours and hours. Now, they’re on their K-1 journey to marry.

Unfortunately, they’ve hit a number of bumps along the way. The fact that Rob’s home doesn’t have a bathroom is not even their biggest hurdle.

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra meet up with his sister. (Image Credit: TLC)

Only one past piece of awkwardness is relevant to their current, on-screen crisis. Because, in the past, Rob cheated on Sophie. She received screenshots of the messages, but ultimately decided to give him another chance.

Why does that matter? Because Sophie found similar messages from just a couple of months earlier on his phone.

Rob says that he thinks of this as “free porn” and that it’s not cheating. But if you message the person or people who are sending you sex videos, that is not the same. And yes, unless you’ve cleared it with your partner or partners, that’s usually cheating.

A devastated Sophie Sierra cries while explaining the cheating messages that she found on Rob Warne — and the videos that accompanied them. (Image Credit: TLC)

As you can imagine, Rob’s public image among fans and followers is not so great right now.

It sucks that, because of his NDA, he can’t really defend himself. But we’re also unsure of what he would say.

People were roasting him before he cheated. Some for not having a bathroom, others for making fun of Sophie for pointing out that they would eventually need indoor plumbing.

Rob Warne leans back, wondering if Sophie Sierra will ever call him back. (Image Credit: TLC)

Meanwhile, a lot of people are Team Sophie.

Don’t get us wrong — just as there’s always money in the banana stand, there’s always misogyny in the 90 Day Fiance fandom. No matter what, every woman on the show has her haters.

But she’s 23, she’s charming, she’s earnest, and she’s way too patient at times. A lot of people are rooting for her. More people than are rooting for this relationship.

Rob Warne’s car doesn’t have heat. To be fair, they live in Los Angeles. If someone’s cold in LA, they might need medical attention. (Image Credit: TLC)

So plenty of fans are showing Sophie a lot of love on social media. And yes, some of it’s flirtatious.

(Make no mistake; there are people who absolutely want to smash Rob, too — including some of his critics)

But two of these apparent supporters aren’t faceless fans, but familiar names to the franchise: Jamal and River.

Jamal Menzies is a fan-favorite with good reason. (Image Credit: TLC)

Sophie recently went Live on Instagram while doing her makeup. It’s a very normal thing for a pretty 23-year-old to do.

Jamal left some goofy comments, quipping “Do you eat tea and crumpets.” Because she’s from the UK.

“Are you on a TV show?” he then asked. “No way!”

On The Family Chantel, River speaks to the camera. (Image Credit: TLC)

And then there’s Chantel Everett’s younger brother, River.

“Your skin is glowing,” he commented alongside a sparkling star emoji under that same Instagram Live.

While Jamal did not appear to be openly flirting, River’s compliments sounded more openly flirtatious. Even if fans aren’t sure that Sophie would be a good fit for The Family Chantel. (A show which, by the way, will soon end because the marriage has ended)

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Pedro got into a physical brawl for no good reason with the family of his wife, Chantel. (Image Credit: TLC)

Notably, both River and Jamal are biracial — just like Sophie, and just like Rob.

Sophie specifically searched for biracial men before finding Rob. This is because of her own harrowing experiences with racism.

Because of the complexities of white supremacy that infects every strata of our society, biracial folks have specific experiences that neither parent share. Sophie clearly wants a partner who understands that.

90 Day Fiance Season 10 included this throwback of Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra from when they first met. (Image Credit: TLC)

A lot of viewers are Team Jamal.

Part of it’s because the guy’s a major hottie and a fan-favorite with less overall baggage than River does through his family.

However, we have to note that he may have just been being friendly. We don’t even know his current relationship status.

Jamal Menzies won over viewers with his charm, his love for his mom, and his clear understanding of the situation with Usman. (Image Credit: TLC)

At the very least, both Jamal and River have indoor plumbing. That would be a step up from where we’ve seen Sophie and Rob.

Would either of them cheat on Sophie? Let’s hope not.

That said … maybe Sophie and Rob have come a long way since what we’re seeing on the show. It’s been plenty of months. More than enough time to find a better home, where you don’t have to bolt through a swarm of insects in the dark to use the toilet.