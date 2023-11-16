Jenelle Evans: My Son is a Mess, But My Husband is Awesome!

Jenelle Evans knows what everyone is saying about her, her spouse and the decisions she has made regarding her family.

And now she has a response for these critics, which goes something like this:

You guys are all ignorant morons!

Jenelle Evans sits next to David Eason for this car ride. (TikTok)

As you very likely know by now, Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, was arrested last month for child abuse after Jenelle’s son, Jace, accused him of assault.

After this allegation first went viral, it seemed as if Jenelle had finally decided to leave Eason.

She unfollowed him on Instagram.

She shaded him on video. She said she had been betrayed and she appeared to be at a true crossroads in her life.

Jenelle Evans is seen at GBK’s New York Fashion Week Style Lounge 2015 – Day 2 on September 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for GBK Productions)

And then… a few days ago… Evans shared a few black-and-white photographs of herself and Eason acting all cozy with each other, gushing over how often Eason has been there for her.

Jenelle has garnered a great deal of backlash for this post, with critics accusing her of choosing a violent spouse over the safety and well-being of her kids.

Her response?

“David’s part of our family,” Jenelle said this week on TikTok.

“I’m not gonna choose one person over the other. Why do I have to choose? So you’re sayin’ I should stay single the rest of my life? Have no man and just be by myself?”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason snuggle up in this social media photo. (Instagram)

This, of course, is a VERY telling quote. And also a very sad and troubling quote.

The simple answer is yes, Jenelle. Yes, you might need to be single — if the alternative is to remain with a man who has broken your collarbone, shot and killed your family dog and possibly abused your teenage son.

It says a lot about someone who stays with a person such as this.

It says that Jenelle is extremely insecure and afraid of being alone.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have had a very rocky relationship. They remain committed to each other, though. (Instagram)

Continuing to stand up for Eason, Jenelle said in this same post that everything her haters are saying about her on social media “all come out of one person’s mouth, and has always come out of one person’s mouth.”

She’s referring here to her mother, Barbara.

She’s blaming her for everyone once again.

(For the record, Evans reportedly hasn’t talked to son Jace since he ran away from home on September 28; he’s living these days with his grandmother.)

David Eason and Jenelle Evans are featured in this split screen of the couple. (Instagram)

According to the police, Jace said Eason had physically beaten him in some manner when they tracked him down and spoke to him on the aforementioned date.

Doesn’t Jenelle feel a need to be accountable as a parent? To be there for her son, now more than ever?

“Accountability for what?” she asked on TikTok. “That my son has mental health issues? Like, that’s something out of my control and we’re doing the best to help him.”

This has been a common refrain from Evans of late.

She very much seems to be saying that she believes Jace lied about the alleged Eason assault and she is emphasizing again and again that she’s loyal to her husband… over her child.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. (Getty Images)

Citing the praise she heaped upon Eason last week on Instagram, Jenelle added:

“That post was made about my husband because he has helped me through this depression…

“Even though he’s sitting here with all the accusations in the world, he’s actually been helping me.

“I appreciate that everything that David’s going through, he’s actually, like, pulling through and putting it aside to actually help me through my emotions. So, yeah, I made an appreciation post for my husband.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason attend the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Getty Images)

Sadly, there doesn’t appear to be any getting through to Jenelle Evans at this point.

She’ll never leave David Eason.

She’ll never be able to step back, realize the unhealthy and and dangerous nature of this relationship and do what is best for her children.

All we can do is hope for the best when it comes to these days and hope there’s never a day when Evans is forced to truly regret this decision.

