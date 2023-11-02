Earlier this week, we reported on the many signs that Jenelle Evans and David Eason have broken up amid their latest rash of scandals.

It appears that Jenelle has unfollowed David on Instagram, and she’s scrubbed any mention of her husband from her TikTok page.

Those moves seemed to have less to do with the child abuse charges against Eason and more to do with the allegations that he’s been texting his ex-wife.

More on that later.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have had a very rocky relationship. Are they still committed to each other? (Instagram)

Anyway, we now have another indication that Jenelle has finally come to her senses and kicked David to the curb.

On Wednesday, Evans posted an Instagram Story in which she revealed that she’s experiencing symptoms of grief and feels as though she’s been betrayed by those closest to her.

“I think I’m completely grieving right now and, um, it sucks,” Jenelle said, after revealing that she’d been startled awake by her own emotions around 3 am.

David Eason, Ensley Eason and Jenelle Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 08, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

Evans went on to complain that she’d been betrayed by “every person” in her inner circle and that she felt as though life kept hitting her with “these bowling balls.”

“It’s really hard to deal with all the emotions, and I’m just trying to do my best,” a tearful Jenelle told her audience.

“I keep telling myself, ‘You’re fine, you’re fine, you’re fine, you’re fine,’ but then I have these outbursts of just crying, just out of nowhere,” Evans continued.

Jenelle and David always seem to be in the midst of a rough patch. (Photo Credit: TikTok)

“I feel like every other day there’s a new article out about me and it’s really hard for me to handle.”

Jenelle went on to say that while the current spate of scandals is mostly the result of recent developments, there’s nothing new about her rocky relationship with the media.

“I feel like I have a target on my back ever since I was 16, and it’s never gonna go away,” she said.

Many commenters have pointed out that other Teen Mom alums — in fact, other public figures in general — are not forced to contend with this much bad press.

Jenelle and David are still married … but are they happy? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The criticism of Evans mostly stems from the allegations of abuse and neglect that she’s been callously laughing off for years.

Jenelle has had one or more of her children removed from her custody on multiple occasions, and she’s continued to defend her husband, even though she’s the one who publicly alleged that her children are afraid of Eason.

In the wake of Jace’s allegations against his stepfather, Jenelle continued to promote David’s rap career and praise her husband for his courage in standing up to “all the negativity.”

Jenelle Evans has a complicated and not very strong relationship with her son, Jace. (Instagram)

Now, she appears to have once again parted ways with Eason, but based on the timing, the decision seems to have nothing to do with the Jace allegations and everything to do with reports that David texted his ex-wife, Whitney Rich, and offered to buy her a birthday present with Jenelle’s money.

Yes, the drama never ends on The Land.

Fans are hopeful that this latest breakup will be the last one, and Jenelle and David will finally get divorced.

Jenelle Evans and David Evans have remained together through thick, thin, and abuse allegations. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

That seems unlikely — but we suppose there’s always a chance!

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available!