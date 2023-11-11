Jenelle Evans GUSHES Over David Eason, Doesn’t Care He May Have Assaulted Her Son

According to a new report, Jenelle Evans has not spoken to her 14-year old son in six weeks.

An insider tells The Sun that the former Teen Mom star hasn’t had contact with her oldest child, Jace, since September 28… the day he ran away from home because Jenelle’s husband’s allegedly assaulted him.

According to Jenelle herself, meanwhile?

She doesn’t care at all because she’s in constant contact with that same husband — and he’s awesome!

Jenelle Evans and David Eason snuggle up in this social media photo. (Instagram)

Amid speculation that Jenelle has split from David Eason — who has been arrested for child abuse due to a supposed interaction with Jace this fall — Evans made one thing clear on Friday:

This speculation is false.

She’s still very much in love with Eason.

No matter what he may have done to her son and no matter how he treats anyone else. Jenelle’s recent Instagram post makes it clear she only cares about herself.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have had a very rocky relationship. They remain committed to each other, though. (Instagram)

“No matter where I go I’m loved by you,” wrote Jenelle on November 10 as a caption to professional black-and-white photos of herself and Eason.

“No matter where we are you always make me laugh,” she continued.

“No matter where we are you know how to take away my anxiety, no matter where you are you don’t let anyone walk all over me, no matter where you are you protect me.

“Let them say whatever about us because we will be just fine. I love youuu babeeeee.”

David Eason and Jenelle Evans are featured in this split screen of the couple. (Instagram)

It is rather telling, in this website’s opinion, that Jenelle doesn’t mention her children at all in this statement.

It’s solely based on how Eason makes her feel, which seems especially notable after Jace was reported missing THREE separate times over the course of a few weeks in August and September.

Jace, who told police that Eason assaulted him, is living with his grandmother at the moment.

“Jace has not spoken to Jenelle since the incident, and Jenelle hasn’t reached out to try to talk to him, either,” The Sun insider says.

“He is still at Barbara’s, of course, and he’s enrolled in a new school.”

David Eason and stepson Jace Evans in happier times. (Instagram)

A few days ago, legal documents Jenelle filed back in 2019 went public.

At the time, Evans was seeking a restraining order against Eason because she said he had threatened her on many occasions and also gotten violent with her on many occasions.

“I married David on September 23 of 2017. Since then, he has been abusive and violent toward me. Because of this behavior, I want to leave him,” Jenelle wrote years back.

Things can change, of course.

But have they actually changed? Considering the latest accusations against David Eason?

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have had a very rocky relationship. They remain committed to each other, though. (Instagram)

Sadly, it seems as if things will never change when it comes to Jenelle’s inability to leave Eason and/or the power he holds over her.

It’s very sad, really.

“Awwwe don’t make me cry,” David wrote in response to Jenelle’s praise-worthy post on Friday, adding in the comments sectoion:

“I love you so much and I will always be there for you no matter what!”