Larsa Pippen DEFENDS Blabbing that Guerdy Abraira Has Breast Cancer: I’m a Good …

Within hours of learning that Guerdy Abraira has breast cancer, Larsa Pippen proceeded to blurt it out to multiple fellow Real Housewives of Miami.

Sometimes, genuinely good friends will share something that you confided in them. Maybe they thought that it was the right thing to do, or they panicked, or it just slipped out.

It’s really hard to see that as doing the right thing. Guerdy deserved to share that herself, when she was ready.

But Larsa is now defending blabbing something so painful and so personal to so many of their castmates.

Larsa Pippen confronts a The Real Housewives of Miami castmate before learning a grim secret. (Image Credit: Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami shared a wildly shady sneak peek clip in which Larsa Pippen repeatedly betrays Guerdy Abraira’s trust.

In the video, which you can watch below, we first see the credits rolling.

This was the moment when Guerdo told Larsa about her cancer diagnosis. It was an emotional moment, and though they were on camera, Larsa was the only Housewife present to hear.

Guerdy Abraira reveals that she has breast cancer. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Sharing things on reality TV can be a way for some public figures to give themselves a deadline to share news.

Most reality shows take as long as 8 months, and some longer, before they air.

Guerdy knew that the clock was ticking when she told Larsa, even though she told her in confidence. But she had no idea that Larsa was a broken hourglass — spilling sand everywhere. Um, metaphorically speaking.

Inexplicably, Larsa Pippen decides to share someone else’s secret with their castmates. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Soon, Larsa went on to share the news to … well, just about everyone.

It wasn’t just one moment. Twice, she blurted it out to other Housewives … all within a matter of hours of learning the news herself.

Larsa told Lisa Hochstein. She told Marysol Patton. We see her telling Alexia Nepola. And Larsa makes sure that Kiki Barth knows, too.

If you think that this was a pretty effed up thing for Larsa to do, you’re not alone. And so Bravo’s sneak peek of The Real Housewives of Miami made the rounds on social media.

Larsa saw … and decided to speak up. Not to apologize, but to defend herself. Just digging herself into that same hole.

Just for the record, “I’m so sorry that I did this” is a complete sentence. What Larsa decided to say was something very different.

Wearing what appears to be a robin’s egg blue blouse, Larsa Pippen once again spills the beans. Beans that were not hers to spill. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“I called and texted Guerdy after she called me fake in the press,” Larsa wrote insistently under the sneak peek clip on Instagram.

“She never responded,” she went on.

“We argued back and forth,” Larsa continued, “which wasn’t shown.” Yeah, a lot of things don’t make it onto the episode. There’s limited time. Also? Showing you arguing with a cancer patient wouldn’t make you look better.

In this screenshot from mid-November 2023, Larsa Pippen defends her on-screen betrayal of confidence on The Real Housewives of Miami. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Then,” Larsa announced, “she told me was diagnosed w/ breast [cancer].”

She expressed: “I was shocked.”

But Larsa then went on to claim: “and I wanted to rally the girls to support her. I’ve been nothing but a good friend to her.” Girl.