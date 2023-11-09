When Jenelle Evans regained custody of her eldest son, Jace, fans hoped that the troubled Teen Mom star would turn over a new leaf and finally provide her kids with the safe, stable home life they deserve.

Needless to say, that didn’t happen.

After fleeing the property three times in as many weeks, Jace was finally removed from Jenelle’s home last month and placed back in his grandmother’s care.

Now, Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, is facing assault charges in connection with allegations made by Jace.

Jenelle Evans has a complicated and not very strong relationship with her son, Jace. (Instagram)

Eason is infamously unhinged and heavily armed, and the situation has led to widespread concern for Jace’s welfare.

But according to a new report from TMZ, Jace is safe and has had no contact with David or Jenelle since being removed from their home.

After allegedly being pulled out of therapy and taken off his meds by his mother and stepfather, Jace is now receiving the treatment he needs and is “happier now than he’s been in a long time,” the site reports.

David Eason and stepson Jace Evans in happier times. (Instagram)

A warrant has been issued for David’s arrest, but it seems that authorities are in no hurry to take him into custody.

In the meantime, David and Jenelle’s home — which was once known as “the Land,” but is more commonly referred to as “the Swamp” these days — is still home to three kids.

Many have expressed concern for Maryssa, David’s daughter by Whitney Rich, as the Swamp doesn’t seem to be a very safe place for teenagers these days.

But thankfully, Whitney says there’s no reason to fear for her child’s safety.

Earlier this week, Whitney posted the audio clip above, in which David screams over the phone and threatens Whitney and her husband, Shane Rich.

“I’m gonna show you something that’s gonna bring the end of your f–king life!” Eason shrieks at one point.

For obvious reasons, viewers were quick to express their concern for Maryssa in the comments, but Whitney allayed their fears.

“She’s safe, that’s all I can say at the moment,” she replied to one person who asked if Maryssa was still living on The Land with David and Jenelle.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have had a very rocky relationship. They remain committed to each other, though. (Instagram)

“She is safe. We are concerned for all the kids,” Whitney elaborated, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“She’s not being abused,” Whitney told another commenter.

“When we tell our story you’ll understand what has happened and what is going on away from the Swamp. But we appreciate everyone’s concern for all the kids.”

Whitney went on to state that Kaiser and Ensley — the other two kids who are still living with the Easons — “need all the evidence they can get to help them out of the swamp and away from the abuse.”

David Eason, Ensley Eason and Jenelle Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 08, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

“We feel the same way regarding all the kids,” she said.

Asked if she has any fear of being attacked by David, Whitney replied:

“No, [David] knows better than to come around. My husband don’t run his mouth, he just gets to the point.”

“Maryssa does not spend much time on [The Land] anymore. She usually stays with friends or her grandma,” a source close to the situation told The Ashley this week.

Pray for these kids. They live under the same roof as Jenelle Evans and David Eason. (Instagram)

“She has stayed with Whitney but now that [the Easons] are angry at Whitney and Shane, David doesn’t allow her to stay with Whitney if Shane is there.”

The insider added that the Easons have maintained custody through some tricky legal maneuvering, but Whitney is confident in Maryssa’s ability to stay safe.

“David still has custody, but now that Maryssa is 16, she kind of comes and goes as she pleases,” the source explained.

“Whitney won’t fight him for custody. Her and Shane can’t afford to go to court against David because he has Jenelle’s money to pay for it all.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.