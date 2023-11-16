Tori Spelling Posts Hilarious, Relatable Shade After Dean McDermott Dishes on Separation

On Wednesday, Dean McDermott broke his silence on his split from Tori Spelling.
Despite all of the drama that 2023 brought to their family, he largely flew under the radar between his abrupt separation announcement and his recent outings with Lily Calo.
Though Dean acknowledged his shortcomings, we know that Tori has to be hurting. It’s never easy for the world to learn details of your once-private pain.
Tori’s follow-up to Dean pouring out his heart might be a little shady. It’s also much funnier than you’d expect.
On Wednesday, November 15, Tori Spelling took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of an on-again, off-again menu item.
The McRib is a thing of legend. The McDonald’s sandwich evokes disgust in some, desire in others, and fascination by many. It’s like a magical object from a fantasy story, but we suppose that “McGuffin” might be too on the nose to be a sandwich name.
Tori shared a photo of one such sandwich box, quipping: “The comfort of an old friends returns just when you need them the most.”
We don’t think that Tori’s post is meant to be an ad. As we understand it, sponsored content requires certain acknowledgments — not just a product photo and a tag.
Tori was clearly showcasing her sense of humor — and reminding us all about the on-again, off-again menu item.
But it also really looks like Tori was responding, in her own and very indirect way, to the words of her ex.
Just hours before Tori’s post, Dean McDermott opened up to the Daily Mail about the end of his 18-year marriage to Tori.
Five months ago, Dean announced that his marriage was over. No one really expected it … especially since it came on a random Saturday morning. Later that day, he deleted it.
Among other things, he shared that he had made that short-lived announcement while under the influence. Making it, he said, prompted Tori to encourage him to seek treatment. It’s why he’s now sober.
“All Tori’s ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman,”
Dean shared that, over the past two decades, he has spiral into worsening abuse of alcohol and of prescription drugs.
As we know, he publicly cheated on Tori during their marriage.
Dean is the first to acknowledge that the beginning of his romance with his ex was “a total fairytale.”
“I mean, it was a beautiful love story,” Dean expressed.
“Love at first sight,” he recalled, “and getting married in the most beautiful way possible.”
Obviously, things did not stay that way.
Dean shared that he attended rehab over the summer to help him with his substance abuse issues.
He also shared that has not seen their five children since June.
His hope is that he will soon be able to spend time around them and around Tori. She is his ex, but he clearly has a tremendous amount of affection for her.
“Tori as a person is a beautiful, kind and loving soul,” Dean affirmed.
“She’s generous to a fault,” he praised. “She puts everybody before herself.”
Dean admitted that she does this “even to the detriment of her physical and mental health.”