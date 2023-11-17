Christine Brown and Janelle Brown Agree: Robyn Ruined Everything!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As has been made evident over the past several months, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown have a lot in common these days.

They have both moved on from Kody Brown.

They both still value their friendship with each other.

And they both point the finger directly at Robyn Brown when it comes to where things went wrong inside of their formerly polygamous family.

Janelle Brown appears to be giving Robyn some serious side eye in this composite photo. (TLC)

In a clip from the November 19 episode of Sister Wives that TLC posted to Instagram this week, Christine and Janelle are sharing a car ride around the holiday season of last year.

“We used to have this magical four days of feasting for Thanksgiving,” Christine says in the footage, only for Janelle to add that “a lot of those traditions” changed when Robyn married Kody Brown.

This wedding took place in 2014 and it was multi-layered:

Kody had to divorce his legal spouse at the time, Meri, and he then went ahead and adopted Robyn’s children from a previous relationship.

Robyn Brown and Christine Brown don’t get along. This isn’t a secret at this point. (TLC)

The romance between Meri and Kody pretty much died on the spot, and both Christine and Janelle have said many times since that Kody’s favoritism for Robyn played a huge role in their decision to walk away from their spiritual marriages.

On this Sunday’s upcoming Sister Wives episode, Christine agrees with her pal, noting that the Browns stopped getting together for various dinners and/or events after Robyn entered the picture.

“Every single Saturday we were doing things. And Robyn came in the family and it stopped. It all stopped,” she says in the sneak peek.

Christine Brown is featured in this Sister Wives interview. (TLC)

“She was a separate entity from us and Kody ended up being over there quite a bit,” Janelle said about the divide Robyn apparently created in their family.

Christine, who said in the recent past Kody was never really her soulmate, uses this word to describe what Robyn means to Kody, continuing in the clip shared by TLC:

“It doesn’t work with plural marriage at all, but it just seemed to me that that’s what it felt like was that he found his soulmate and that’s who he wanted to be with and she didn’t really want to do stuff together.”

In an ironic bit of timing, this episode is coming out and these opinions are being shared in the wake of Robyn speaking to People Magazine.

Robyn Brown looks very unhappy in this scene from Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

Lamenting the loss of her polygamous unit, Robyn told this outlet:

“I wanted that experience of my sister wives loving my children and being able to love their children and feeling like this kind of big, happy family, big group of people that really cared about each other. So that’s what I liked about it.”

After Robyn acknowledged that the Brown family dynamic is VERY tense at the moment, she said she hopes it’s “possible” for them to remain a “family,” concluding:

“I can’t put expectations on people, I’m realizing more and more, as far as family and that connection and spending time together and stuff and operating kind of a family.

“So I hope and I pray that it’s possible, but that will be that a situation where everybody has to choose that. So I don’t know.”

