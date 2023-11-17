Darcey Silva Marries Georgi Rusev in Hush-Hush Ceremony!

Last week, Darcey Silva debuted a new, less recognizable face on social media.
At the time, we reported that there were strong hints that she and Georgi Rusev were gearing up to marry. She had not announced it, but the signs were there.
Sure enough, that’s just what they did.
Now, Darcey and Georgi are confirming the news with a TLC-backed wedding announcement.
On Saturday, November 11, Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev married in a private, previously unannounced ceremony.
The Darcey & Stacey stars took to Instagram to share the news.
TLC shared Darcey’s words in a joint Instagram post. We haven’t seen wedding pics just yet, but we’re sure that they’ll roll them out over time.
“I’m thrilled to share that Georgi and I got married on our special day of November 11th,” Darcey wrote on Instagram.
“I’ve been on a long journey to find love,” she continued.
“And in the end,” Darcey declared, “love wins.”
“I’m so blessed for you all to be a part of my journey in life, love, and happiness,” Darcey gushed to her fans.
She concluded by expressing: “Thank you for all the love and support!”
As we said, we don’t doubt that more is coming. Most people expect that TLC’s cameras were there to capture most if not all of the ceremony.
The reason that fans and followers expect to see cameras capture their wedding is because they’ve been there for the rest of this tumultuous journey.
Over the years, we’ve seen Darcey and Georgi become engaged … more than once.
This wedding didn’t come easily. Before they, there were two engagements that came and went. Third time’s teh charm?
As recently as the latest season, which aired its finale in April, Darcey and Georgi were on the outs.
It was awkward, because Stacey Silva was having her wedding to Florian Sukaj.
Obviously, Darcey was there. But it wasn’t easy for her … because Georgi was Florian’s best man.
Even though Darcey brought another date to the rehearsal dinner (but not the wedding), Georgi still hoped to reconcile with her.
Clearly, he got his wish.
Despite Darcey’s protestations that she hoped to move on soon and leave him behind her, they are now husband and wife.
Is this a good choice? Almost certainly not. Darcey has not made a lot of those over the years.
This is part of what makes her such a successful and compelling reality TV personality.
We’ll likely see it all play out on Darcey & Stacey. And, over time, we’ll almost certainly watch it all fall apart.