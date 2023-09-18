Christine Brown: Robyn Sucks! I’ll Never Reconcile with Her!

Sister Wives touched on a number of relationship and a number of subjects this week.

First and foremost, however, and likely of most interest to readers… there was a focus on the one relationship on the show that is basically non-existent.

Yes, we’re looking at you guys, Robyn and Christine Brown.

At numerous times in the past, Christine has made it clear that Kody’s biased toward his only legal wife played a major role in Christine deciding to walk away back in November 2021.

(TLC)

On Sunday night, meanwhile, Robyn grew emotional while discussing the plural family’s division after Kody’s split from Christine.

“I always thought that [Christine] would eventually open herself to a relationship with me, you know, figure that stuff out. … I tried very hard to be kind with her,” Robyn told Meri at one point.

In a subsequent confessional, Robyn alleged that she “was constantly holding out an olive branch to Christine” prior to the former couple’s separation.

“[I was] constantly wanting the relationship, constantly trying to ask her, like, ‘What can I do?’ And all [Christine] ever told me was, ‘I’m just jealous of you,’” Robyn told the camera.

Robyn Brown looks quite unhappy in this photo, doesn’t she? It’s from Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

Robyn doesn’t exactly get along with most of the Sister Wives cast.

But she’s almost never had a connection with Christine, who has emphasized of late just how awkward things are within the extended Brown household.

And yet, according to Robyn, there were “so many times” over the years that she had a great time with Christine.

“I feel like we really did have the potential of just having a great relationship. And I just never understood why we couldn’t,” she added on this episode.

“I just don’t know how to come to terms with the heartbreak of it.”

Christine Brown is featured in this screen capture from a Sister Wives Season 18 episode. (TLC)

Later, however, when we heard from Christine on this subject?

She shared a slightly different perspective.

“If it bothered her that she didn’t have a relationship with me, she should’ve said, ‘Hey, why don’t we have a relationship? Can we be friends?’” the mother of six said in her own confessional.

“But I want you to know, I would’ve rejected her friendship anyway. To be completely honest.”

Christine Brown looks directly into the camera and gets serious in this Season 18 confessional scene. (TLC)

When Christine started her spiritual marriage to Kody in 1994, he was already legally married to Meri… and in another spiritual union with Janelle Brown.

As you likely recall, Robyn joined the family in 2010, and then Kody divorced Meri in 2014 so he could lawfully marry Robyn and adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

All three spouses have since walked away from Kody, and all three have cited how strongly Kody clearly favors Robyn.

(UPDATE: Insiders have recently claimed that Robyn might also leave Kody.)

It’s hard to ever feel any sympathy for Kody Brown, seen here on Sister Wives Season 18. He just doesn’t seem very nice. (TLC)

In general, Kody has asked everyone to be “better wives” to Robyn, a request Christine pushed back on here.

“I was a great sister wife to Janelle. Meri? Not so much, but I don’t think [Kody] cares about Meri,” she said on air.

“He’s basically saying, ‘Because you’re not the best sister wife to Robyn, I’m not interested in having a relationship with you.’”

She also implied that Kody was being hypocritical, stating very frankly:

“Who had a great relationship with Robyn for years, yet he wasn’t attracted to her? Oh yeah, that’d be Meri. He’s full of sh-t, I’m sorry. That’s ridiculous.”