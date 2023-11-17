Jenelle Evans Lashes Out: It’s My Mom’s Fault I’m Being Investigated By …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

For several weeks now, Jenelle Evans has been attempting to create the impression that all is well in her home life.

But she’s not doing a very good job of selling that lie.

In fact, the whole world knows that Evans’ life is spiraling out of control and that she’s once again on the verge of losing custody of her kids.

Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, are currently under investigation in connection with allegations made by Evans’ eldest son, Jace.

Jenelle Evans posted this photo of herself and David Eason amid the couple’s latest slew of scandals. (Instagram)

Jace says David assaulted him, and several insiders have indicated that there’s video of the incident.

Needless to say, the situation on The Land is not looking too good.

Jenelle already lost custody of Jace, who has been returned to the care of his grandmother, Barbara Evans — who has raised the boy for most of his life.

Jenelle Evans attends New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

(Jenelle just regained custody of Jace earlier this year. The arrangement didn’t last long.)

And now, she’s facing the prospect of once again losing custody of her other kids.

(Jenelle and David already had their kids taken away once. That was after David beat and shot the family dog in front of his children.)

Jenelle Evans is seen at GBK’s New York Fashion Week Style Lounge 2015 – Day 2 on September 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for GBK Productions)

With all this going on, you would think that Jenelle would lay low and focus on creating a stable home life for the children who are still in her care.

Instead, she’s promoting her OnlyFans content and lashing out at her mother in bizarre, barely literate blog posts that she then attempts to pass off as credible journalism from an objective third party.

These posts appear on Jenelle’s personal website and the credited author is “JE Staff.”

Jenelle Evans poses for an outdoor photo with daughter Ensley and son Kaiser. (Instagram)

So yeah, Jenelle’s not putting much effort into concealing the fact that she’s the one who wrote the posts.

And that’s sort of a smart move, as the irate tone and nearly unintelligible prose would’ve immediately given her away anyway.

Evans’ latest piece of hard-hitting journalism is a furious screed against her mother — the same mother who’s been taking care of Jenelle’s first child for most of his life.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason attend ELF SACK at InstaSleep Mint Melts Presents New York Fashion Week Nolcha Shows Spring/Summer 2020 on September 07, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

“Jenelle Eason had a very rocky relationship with her mother, Barbara Evans, who she shared custody with for years,” Evans explains to her readers.

“Recently in the past few months, Barbara Evans has been shared personal false allegations about Jenelle Eason’s son to the media which caused CPS to open an investigation against Jenelle Eason,” she continues.

“Eason’s son is in the care of CPS at the moment.”

Yeah, it’s not always easy to discern what Jenelle is trying to say, but she seems to be accusing her mother of lying to CPS in order to prompt the current investigation.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have had a very rocky relationship. They remain committed to each other, though. (Instagram)

She also appears to be claiming that Jace is living in a CPS facility and not with Barbara.

Of course, Jenelle isn’t permitted to contact the boy, so she might not be the ultimate authority on that subject.

From there, Jenelle turns to her favorite her favorite source, herself, for more harsh words about Babs:

David Eason and Jenelle Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 08, 2019 in New York City. (Getty )

“Jenelle Eason shares EXCLUSIVELY her concerns she has about Barbara Evans’ shocking verbal abusive behavior in Eason’s own past, ‘I have always been concerned for the environment of my son when he’s not in my care,'” Jenelle writes.

“I know the childhood I grew up in and it wasn’t calm or quiet. My mother’s behavior never seemed to change from the way she treated me and my siblings growing up: constant screaming, yelling, and cussing at us kids.”

Well, Barbara might not be an ideal parent, but we know that Jace was experiencing that sort of behavior and much, much worse in Jenelle and David’s house.

We guess Barbara will have to launch a bogus news site of her own to set the record straight!