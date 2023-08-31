Christine Brown: Kody Was Never My Soulmate, He Scares Me!

Christine Brown is telling it like it is.

Which may be a bit awkward for her ex-husband to hear these days.

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, the mother of six made it VERY clear that she has no regrets about walking away from Kody in November 2021.

“I’m just super grateful that I’m not married to him anymore,” Christine said in a confessional of her ex. “Oh, my gosh. He’s a lot! He’s just so intense.”

Christine Brown has a slight smirk on her face here during a Sister Wives confessional. (TLC)

In a very recent interview with People Magazine, meanwhile, Christine compared her former spouse to her future spouse — and outlined the stark difference.

“I never thought that I would be in a relationship with someone who would get me so well,” Christine now says to People of fiance David Woolley.

“He gets me so well and he understands, and he doesn’t care about all the extra stuff that comes with me.

“Because there’s a lot, I’m fairly complicated.”

Christine Brown opens up via a confessional in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

Very early on in her relationship with Woolley, Christine referred to Woolley as her soulmate.

She emphasized this term once again in her talk with People.

“I didn’t know I would find a soulmate,” Brown gushed. “I totally found a soulmate. He’s totally my soulmate and I didn’t even know.”

Christine — who got engaged to Woolley in April — shares children Paedon, Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn and Ysabel with Kody.

Christine Brown and Kody have an awkward lunch here on Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

The exes met for an awkward lunch on the Sister Wives season premiere, during which time Kody said he really wants to hate Christine.

Speaking to People, Christine said she remains “shocked” over some of the words that “come out of [Kody’s] mouth” in the wake of their separation.

“I’m like, ‘I can’t believe you just said that. I can’t believe you just said that.’

“And then there’s been several things that he said through the years where I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh,'” Christine admits.

Christine Brown is featured in this screen capture from a Sister Wives Season 18 episode. (TLC)

Christine also confessed to People she didn’t “really believe” in soulmates until she watched her kids fall in love and find their significant others.

When it came to her own long-term relationship?

“I didn’t think that Kody and I were, I just knew we weren’t,” she says at the moment.

In conclusion, Christine said she’s frightened by the thoughts that appear to be floating around inside of Kody’s self-centered head.

Kody Brown looks angry here and Christine Brown looks happy. Seems about right. (TLC)

“I know there’s some things that don’t come out of my mouth,” she explains, adding that it “blows her mind” what Kody says at times and is concerned that what goes unsaid must be “even worse.”

Says Christine:

“There’s some things where that filter goes into place, I feel like saying something and I rein it back.

“What if he’s reining things back? What else could come out of his mouth?”