Robyn Brown: I’m Praying Our Sister Wives Family Can Be Saved!

Robyn Brown refuses to give up hope.

The 45-year old married Kody Brown in 2014 with the expectation that she wouldn’t exactly be stuck with him by herself.

At the time, Kody was in spiritual relationships with Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown as well.

That was back then, however.

Robyn Brown looks very unhappy in this scene from Sister Wives Season 18.

Fast forward to now and Christine left Kody in November 2021 (and has even gotten married since to David Woolley)… Janelle walked away about a year later… and Kody and Meri agreed to terminate their relationship this past January.

Things sure have changed for Robyn.

“What I liked a lot about living plural marriage was the team effort, where I had sister wives,” Brown told People Magazine in a recent feature, sharing how she “really wanted that camaraderie” and sense of “sisterhood” in addition to her relationship with Kody.

Combine all the children and all the women and Robyn was drawn to the idea of a “big, happy family, big group of people that really cared about each other,” she explained.

Robyn Brown is a total mess in this scene from Sister Wives Season 18.

On a Season 18 episode of Sister Wives, Christine said she couldn’t trust Robyn and had no real interest of being close to her in any way.

But Robyn now tells People that she still thinks it’s plausible the Browns came come back together… in some way.

“It looks a little different,” she says of the family’s ongoing dynamics.

“I sure hope it’s possible, but I can’t have expectations. I can’t put expectations on people, I’m realizing more and more, as far as family and that connection and spending time together and stuff and operating kind of a family.

“So I hope and I pray that it’s possible, but that will be that a situation where everybody has to choose that. So I don’t know.”

Robyn Brown looks quite unhappy in this photo, doesn't she? It's from Sister Wives Season 18.

On multiple occasions in the past, Kody has said he’s basically monogamous now.

He has no plans to get back out there and find a new partner.

One might think this would make Robyn happy, that she at last has her husband all to herself.

But one would not understand the way someone attracted to the plural marriage lifestyle thinks if that were the case.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown remain legally married, despite the former having split from his other spouses.

“I don’t know what to do with it. It’s messing with my identity,” Robyn said during the Sister Wives one-on-one special several months ago … before bursting into tears.

She added at the time:

“It’s not the future I wanted. I want that house with us on the porch in the rocking chairs with our grandkids and our kids around us. You know, the grandparent ranch.

“That’s what I want.”

