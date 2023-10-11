Taylor Swift Paid Secret Visit to Travis Kelce, Helped Tight End Celebrate Recent Birthday

Despite what you may have read recently on certain websites, there is no — wait for it… — bad blood between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

No, the singer was not in attendance for the star athlete’s latest professional football game.

Yes, this alleged snub sparked some rumors of a break-up.

But Us Weekly is now here to reassure all Swifties that their icon appears to still be very much in love and quite happy with the future Hall of Famer, as evidence by some time the couple spent together just a few days ago.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a receiving touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings. (Getty)

According to the aforementioned outlet, Swift touched down in Kansas City this past Friday night, taking a flight in from Nashville in order to celebrate Kelce’s 34th birthday.

The beloved pair opted for a “chill night,” an insider told this tabloid, before Swift seemingly returned home to Tennessee ahead of the tight end’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Kelce left this contest for a bit due to an ankle sprain, but later returned and even scored a touchdown.

“He jokes she is his good luck charm,” a source told The Messenger.

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Swift, of course, had been at Kelce’s previous two games, both of which were also won by the Chiefs.

She showed up in New York on October 1 with celebrity friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Taylor has also gotten to know Travis’ mom, Donna, amid this whirlwind romance, prompting CNN to track Donna Kelce down last week and to ask her what all the attention surrounding her family has been like.

“It’s unreal,” Kelce said to CNN.

“I tell everyone that it’s kind of like an alternate universe that I just happened to be in. Like, I went through a third wall into another dimension. That’s what it feels like.”

Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The arist, meanwhile, is “in love” with the NFL superstar, according to an In Touch Weekly source who may or may not actually exist.

“It’s almost too good to be true — Taylor’s never dated anyone like Travis,” this same tabloid reported a several days ago, claiming that Swift loves how bold and forward Kelce can be.

“He didn’t try to play it cool or hard to get like most guys. He goes after what he wants.”

Neither Taylor nor Travis has said a lot in public about their apparent relationship, although Kelce said last month that he’s having a Hell of a time with the musician.

It sounds to us like he’s scoring a lot these days — and we don’t just mean on the field!

