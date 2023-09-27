Travis Kelce: I Had One “Hell” of a Time with Taylor Swift Last Weekend!

Travis Kelce scored a touchdown and helped his professional football team demolish the Chicago Bears this past Sunday by a score of 41-10.

By the sound of it, however, the Pro Bowl tight end may have had more fun off the field this week than on it.

Kelce, in case you (somehow) haven’t heard is dating Taylor Swift.

We know this because Swift showed up on Sunday in Kansas City and cheered Kelce on inside of his family’s luxury suite.

Travis Kelce takes to the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just how serious is this relationship?

Swift has said nothing at all about it, but Kelce co-hosted a new installment of his podcast (New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment) on Tuesday and said the following:

“I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.”

He didn’t elaborate.

But we can all use our imaginations, can’t we?

Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Travis said as he talked to his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, about how he felt having the artist in his box during the matchup.

“I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family,” continued Travis.

“She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light.”

She did look amazing, it’s true.

According to various reports, she also drank vodka cranberries and helped clean up the area when the game was over.

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

And what about seeing Swift checking out the game alongside his mom, Donna Kelce?

“To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there … that sh-t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure,” added the Super Bowl champion.

Kelce also acknowledged that he and Swift left in a “getaway car” shortly after the game concluded.

From what we’ve gathered, the two went from Arrowhead Stadium to restaurant in Kansas City that Kelce had rented out for a post-game party with his teammates and their partners.

Taylor Swift reacts during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Amid this burgeoning relationship, fans of Taylor Swift appears to be torn.

Many of them — like, MANY of them — are purchasing Travis Kelce jerseys, while others fear that the athlete may be a “toxic” influence on the singer.

During the episode, meanwhile, Travis also said that he’s adjusting to the newfound attention he’s been receiving, including paparazzi outside his house.

“I’m on the rollercoaster, man. The rollercoaster of life,” he said.

And he seems to be having the time of his life!