Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Video From Family Vacation, Continues to Ignore Questions Jill and Jinger's Absence

In the past year, both Jill and Jinger Duggar have published memoirs.

And to differing degrees, both books infuriated the sisters’ parents’, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Jinger’s book portrayed her parents in a slightly negative light, but Jill really went off on her folks, essentially accusing them of creating a culture of abuse and using their own kids as slave labor.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar promptly blasted Jill as a liar, but they’ve mostly remained silent on the topic of Jinger’s literary debut.

(Insiders have confirmed, however, that they weren’t happy about the book.)

But despite the fact that Jinger was far more forgiving in her depiction of her overbearing parents, it seems that she and Jill are being punished in the same way:

Yes, it looks as though both women have essentially been exiled from the rest of the Duggar clan.

As we reported yesterday, the Duggars embarked on a family vacation to Florida this week.

They’re not as public as they used to be, and we probably wouldn’t have known about the trip were it not for Joy-Anna Duggar’s YouTube channel.

Joy documented the trip for her followers, and many commenters pointed out that Jill and Jinger were nowhere to be found.

On Wednesday night, Joy took to Instagram to post a Story in which the entire family could be seen sitting around a bonfire.

Well, almost the entire family …

Once again, Jill, Jinger, and their husbands and children were not present.

Fans have been quick to criticize Joy and her family for this shocking exclusion.

And once again Joy has chosen to ignore all of the criticism and questions that she’s received from followers.

“This is some toxic behavior. All the participants here are a–holes if Jinger and Jill were not invited,” one commenter wrote.

“This is what cults do. Circle the wagons and reassure each other that they are right,” another added.

“I’ll bet this was a big F-U from Bob to his ‘Jezebel’ daughters,” a third chimed in.

But while it often looks as though Jill’s family has completely severed ties, she says she’s still in contact with most of her siblings.

“We have some who are very supportive. Jinger and Jeremy have been very supportive during Derick and I’s journey,” she recently told Vanity Fair (via Yahoo! News).

“Other siblings have been privately supportive, and then some have not been quite as supportive — and that’s OK. I also see where they are at and I’m like, ‘I was there not very long ago.’ So I can extend grace.”

Jill has also stated — somewhat shockingly — that she still has occasional contact with her parents, a situation that’s made possible by an awkward truce with her father.

It seems that both parties have agreed not to argue at family gatherings.

“He won’t bring anything up when we’re all together,” Jill told Entertainment Tonight during her book your.

She added that these situations are often “awkward” but never confrontational.

Well, it’s good that Jill is still welcome on family gatherings, but it seems that she wasn’t invited on the family’s Florida trip.

Either that, or she declined the invite for fear that the situation with her father would bubble over.

Whatever the case, the days of the entire Duggar clan reuniting for vacation may have come to an end.