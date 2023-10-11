Is Eva Longoria Pregnant? Fans Declare They’ve Spotted Baby Bump

It’s been a hot minute since we discussed beautiful actress and producer Eva Longoria. Why? Because, these days, a lot of her life is relatively normal.

She last made headlines when former The Young & The Restless castmate Eric Braeden called her out in an epic tirade, defending soap opera actors.

This time, it’s not for what she’s saying. It’s for what she may be hiding.

Is Eva Longoria pregnant? Fans think so, after her most recent public appearance.

Eva Longoria attends the Global Gift Gala Red Carpet at Hotel Don Pepe on July 24, 2023 in Marbella, Spain. (Getty)

Recently, 48-year-old Eva Longoria traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada.

This wasn’t her making an appearance at the Sphere or anything like that. Instead, she was in town to celebrate her sister’s birthday.

At one point, fans saw Eva in front of a flower wall that featured a neon sign that reads: “Celebrate you.” How appropriate!

Eva Longoria walks the runway during “Le DÃ©filÃ© L’OrÃ©al Paris – Walk Your Worth” Show as part of Paris Fashion Week at the Eiffel Tower on October 01, 2023. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

What’s interesting is that, when fans spotted Eva, she wore black leggings (normal) and a baggy black jumper.

Don’t get us wrong — she looked as stylish and gorgeous as always.

And most of the online comments have been focusing upon wishing her sister, Esmeralda Josephina Longoria, a very happy birthday.

Eva Longoria attends the “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus’ Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

“You all look so beautiful having a great time! Happy birthday!” wrote one commenter who spotted Eva’s family outing.

Another raved: “The beautiful Longoria sisters! Happy birthday Liza!”

That is all very sweet! But … obviously, Eva having a good time with her sister isn’t the only thing that is catching the attention of her fans.

Eva Longoria attends the Global Gift Gala Red Carpet at Hotel Don Pepe on July 24, 2023. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

A number of social media commenters who spotted pictures of Eva and her sister noticed Eva’s baggy top.

“Do I see a baby bump in the first picture???” one Instagram user asked.

Others echoed the question, and the discussion spiraled beyond Instagram to other social media sites.

Eva Longoria attends the “15 AÃ±os Bambu X 15 Estrellas Michelin” photocall at Tiro del Pichon on June 29, 2023. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Eva, however, has not elected to answer. Which is more than reasonable.

As we here at The Hollywood Gossip have noted in the past, pregnancy speculation is normal.

Public pregnancy speculation, and we specifically refer to direct replies to a person’s post, is different. Unless you know that they’re pregnant or have seen the baby crowning yourself, you don’t ask if they’re pregnant to their face. It’s the most polite policy.

Eva Longoria presents a creation for L’Oreal Paris during a show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on October 1, 2023. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

We should note that Eva and her sister (and mother) included cocktails and a bottle of tequila in their celebrations. A note next to the tequila bottle read: “one tequila, two tequila, three tequila, four.”

Obviously, we don’t know if Eva had anything to drink. But it may be a clue.

If she were pregnant — especially at her age, as 48 would make it a geriatric pregnancy — she would not be drinking alcohol. Folks … maybe she’s a very tiny woman who wore a baggy top?