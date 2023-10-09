Taylor Swift Skips Latest Chiefs Game; Is It Over with Travis Kelce?!?

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 27-20 on Sunday, October 8.

Despite this winning outcome, however, many folks across the Internet are wondering if Kelce is feeling like a loser at the moment.

For what possible reason?

Because Taylor Swift did NOT attend the surprisingly-close matchup.

Taylor Swift and Actor Blake Lively cheer prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Swift, famously, sat alongside Kelce’s mother for the Chiefs-Bears game in Arrowhead Stadium two weeks ago, sparking strong rumors that the singer and the tight end were a couple.

A week later, there she was again, this time bringing along some A-List celebrity friends to once more cheer like crazy for Kelce throughout a primetime tilt against the New York Jets.

Taylor hasn’t said a word in public about the apparent relationship.

But Kelce has admitted to having a Hell of a time with the superstar and we’ve seen photos of the two acting very cozy during at least one post-game gathering.

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

But then this past Sunday rolled around and Swift was nowhere to be found in Minnesota.

Because this is the world we’ve now somehow living in, CBS announcer Jim Nantz even opened the broadcast by acknowledging as much, telling the audience:

“In case you’re wondering, the seven words i never thought would leave my lips in my career, ‘Taylor Swift is not at the game.’ There are some broken hearted people I just saw in the stands.

“She was questionable all week, but it looks like it’s officially inactive for today.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the talk of the town in Kansas City … and pretty much everywhere else. (Getty Images)

It’s very possible, of course, that Swift was simply busy. She is embarking on the international leg of her mega hit Eras Tour in just a few weeks.

But social media users aren’t exactly in any sort of calm state when it comes to this romance and many are speculating that the connection has been severed already.

Many also made the same joke on Sunday after Kelce injured his ankle… left the game for a bit… and then returned to score a touchdown.

Yes, basically all of Twitter said at the same time. He shook it off.

Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Kelce and Swift are “still just getting to know each other,” a source told previously told People Magazine, adding:

“It’s nothing too serious.”

Donna Kelce, meanwhile, has even commented on the relationship between her son and Taylor Swift.

“It’s unreal,” Kelce said last week to CNN of all the attention being paid.

“I tell everyone that it’s kind of like an alternate universe that I just happened to be in. Like, I went through a third wall into another dimension. That’s what it feels like.”