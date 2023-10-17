Kailyn Lowry: I Was So Close to Getting My Own Reality Show!

Kailyn Lowry is at least spilling all of her personal tea.

On last Friday’s installment of her podcast, Lowry finally admitted that she welcomed a fifth child in November… something nearly all followers had been assuming for awhile based on various pieces of circumstantial evidence.

But now we know for certain.

“I have not addressed the rumors about my fifth son. And so, I can do that now,” the host told her listeners.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

Lowry gave birth late last year to a son named Rio, who she shares with boyfriend Elijah Scott.

The newborn was rushed to the NCU immediately after arrival, an experience Kailyn now understandably says was quite “terrifying.”

Thankfully, the baby is now doing just fine.

As for his mother?

Kailyn Lowry is featured in this screen capture from an episode of Teen Mom 2. (MTV)

Lowry expounded on her podcast about the quasi controversy surrounding her fifth pregnancy, stating for the first time that it actually interfered with a planned spinoff.

“There was a show in the works, there was,” Lowry said on air.

“When I was essentially bamboozled into having to give all this information to Teen Mom 2 in order to go forward with my own show, I pulled back and said, ‘Never mind.'”

Kailyn quit Teen Mom 2 in April 2022., simply saying back then that the series had “run its course” in her mind.

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (MTV)

Now?

“I’m not giving this to Teen Mom 2 in order to get my own show. This is my own show,” Lowry said on her podcast, implying that MTV would only have given her a spinoff if the network also could have broken her pregnancy news.

The veteran cast member said she remains under contract with this network at the moment, as well.

Vetzabe Rivera and Kailyn Lowry speak onstage during the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

It’s all a bit confusing, but Lowry did recently sit down for an interview with People Magazine — we’re assuming she was paid for it, too.

This was an opportunity she likely could not have taken advantage of if she had agreed to MTV dropping her baby bombshell last year.

The 31-year old shares sons Creed, 3, and Lux, 6, with ex Chris Lopez; 9-year-old Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin; and 13-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

Kailyn Lowry cries on Teen Mom 2. It’s a frequent scene. (MTV)

She told People that this latest pregnancy wasn’t planned, but she’s very much trying to make the best of it.

“He’s been such an incredible baby that it really was a true light at the end of a really dark year for me,” Lowry said to People, adding of Rio and parenthood overall right now:

“I’m trying to just get used to the normalcy and being able to go out and kind of move around and move about freely, run my errands freely, schedule appointments freely. That’s been nice.

“And I’ll just stay busy with motherhood and the podcast.”

