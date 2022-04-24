Kailyn Lowry: I Quit Teen Mom! Give Me a Spinoff!

Kailyn Lowry is a reality star without a reality show.

But she's hoping that changes soon.

The veteran Teen Mom 2 star made headlines on the latest edition of her podcast Barely Famous, speaking to guest Perez Hilton on the broadcast and hinting strongly that she's done with the franchise.

Forever?

That's the question.

"Teen Mom, you know the ratings are really dropping for us," Lowry explained on air, elaborating on where she stands as follows:

"I feel like there does come a time where it’s run its course, and I think that goes for every reality show."

Amid talk that producers are planning to combine cast members from all Teen Mom versions into one super crossover series, Lowry claimed that she had been asked to appear on the program, but has no interest in doing so.

“I don’t think so,” Kailyn said when the aforementioned blogger asked if she'd be joining this spinoff. “Right now, the way I look at it, I just don’t want to.”

And why not?

It's simple, Lowry explained, because of money.

The mother of four said she makes more as the host of three podcasts than she makes in Teen Mom 2 salary.

"Why am I going to take a pay cut to do the same amount of work and also not be able to tell my story with full transparency?" Lowry continued.

"I want to to do that, despite what other people may say.”

This seemed to be a subtle reference to Briana DeJesus, who previously trashed Kailyn for allegedly refusing to address her arrest for domestic violence on air.

Just a few days ago, a judge dismissed a lawsuit Lowry had filed against DeJesus, following Briana making what Kailyn believed to be purposely false and defaming allegations against her last year.

So... if Lowry doesn't want to be a Teen Mom any longer, what does she want to do next?

“I personally feel like I have enough going on to do my own show,” she told Hilton, campaigning for a spinoff.

"I want to tell my story with the whole picture painted. I don’t want parts of it to air so people can fill in their blanks. That’s how I feel.

"We’ll see as time goes on what that looks like but, for now, I just love podcasting. I really found something that I love to do, and I really want to focus on it and grow it."

On Instagram, meanwhile, Lowry teased a possible title for her own show.

"Could y’all picture #KailandtheChaos as a show?! Imagine this is my first confessional," she wrote as a caption to the following snapshot.

Kail and the Chaos, huh?

We've heard worse ideas.

In March, after Lowry didn't play any role on an episode that features DeJesus meeting up with Kailyn's two-time baby daddy, Chris Lopez, the long-time MTV personality said she was taking a self-imposed break from filming.

"I *believe* I’m not in tonight’s episode tonight - I believe there are 5-6 episodes I'm not on #teenmom2," Lowry wrote at the time.

"Also - this was by choice - was just letting y'all know."

Is Lowry simply negotiating here for a better contract? Or she really prepared to walk away?

Stay tuned, folks. We'll soon find out.