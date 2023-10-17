Kalani Admits Marriage to Asuelu Has Been Torturing Her for Years

After the latest sign of cheating from her awful husband, Kalani Faagata reconnected with her hall pass boyfriend.

First, she just unblocked him. Then he flew out to see her … so she slipped away from 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Considering everything that Asuelu Pulaa has done to her, it’s for the best. And at least some of her castmates agree.

She does plan to tell Asuelu that their toxic marriage is over. And he’s starting to figure that out on his own.

Speaking to three of her castmates, Kalani Faagata reveals that she caught her awful husband deleting messages from his phone. (Image Credit: TLC)

On this week’s episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani Faagata opened up about spending the night with Dallas Nuez, her boyfriend.

“I think therapy made me realize that I put everybody else before myself,” she said in reflection.

“I always want to help everybody else and do everything for them,” Kalani described. “And I need to do that for myself.”

Angela Deem, Yara Zaya, and Liz Woods listen as Kalani Faagata opens up about meeting up with her new man. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I did my best to focus on my marriage,” Kalani admitted.

“But having slept with Dallas kind of opened my eyes to a different world,” she remarked.

Speaking of their bedroom activities, Kalani noted: “There’s effort there that there’s never been with Asuelu.”

Liz Woods cheers on Kalani Faagata, offering her a high five on 90 Day: The Last Resort. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I think what’s kept me with Asuelu for so long is keeping my family unit together,” Kalani went on to explain.

“But I think by doing that,” she wisely observed, “I’m always just torturing myself.”

Kalani expressed: “I just feel like I’m going to lose something no matter what I pick.”

The beautiful Yara Zaya notes that she doesn’t judge her 90 Day: The Last Resort castmate. “It’s on Asuelu. It’s his mistake,” she observes. (Image Credit: TLC)

“And when you’ve put as much time and energy and everything into a relationship like I have … it just f–king sucks,” Kalani then admitted.

Ah, yes, the sunk cost fallacy. It dooms many people to misery that they could escape if they wished to.

Kalani cried. And though franchise villain Angela Deem didn’t entirely approve, she did reassure Kalani that Asuelu was at fault.

To the confessional camera, Angela Deem objects to her castmate’s liaison. If Angela doesn’t approve, you likely did the right thing. (Image Credit: TLC)

“You didn’t do this,” Angela reminded Kalani. “This is the consequences he has to face. It shouldn’t be your guilt.”

This of course came after Angela learned that Asuelu’s cheating hadn’t been a one-time thing.

Kalani explained that he’d cheated on her all along, about a dozen times. And let’s be honest — those are just the times that she knows about.

On 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani Faagata tells most of the other women about her meetup with her hall pass boyfriend. As in … the night before. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Kalani should have left a long time ago,” Angela told the confessional camera.

“I feel her pain,” she described. “I see it.”

Angela went on to describe: “She laughs one minute and then she’s crying the next.”

“I think Kalani give Asuelu enough chances,” Yara Zaya assesses accurately. (Image Credit: TLC)

“But at the end of the day, I think she has to make a decision for her,” Angela assessed.

She then emphasized that this was a choice that was for Kalani and “Not for everybody else.”

True! And Angela was not the only one with opinions on this topic.

To the confessional camera, Yara Zaya says that she hopes that her castmate “had fun last night.” (Image Credit: TLC)

Yara Zaya admitted that she couldn’t judge Kalani for stepping out with Dallas.

Yes, slipping away from the resort to meet up with her boyfriend was an odd choice.

But the hookup happened organically. And Kalani deserves to be happy.

Yara Zaya tells the confessional camera that she hopes that her 90 Day: The Last Resort castmate actually got to have an orgasm with her hall pass boyfriend. (Image Credit: TLC)

Meanwhile, Liz Woods was actively cheering on Kalani for living her best life.

And for getting laid by someone who treats her like an actual person.

Just because Liz can’t escape her inexplicable bond with Big Ed doesn’t mean that she can’t be happy for someone else.

Kalani Faagata explains to her castmates that her husband didn’t only cheat once. He cheated all along. By her count, about twelve times. (Image Credit: TLC)

Meanwhile, Asuelu was already picking up on how this trip had helped Kalani realize that the marriage is over.

He griped to the other men: I text her, ‘Good morning my beautiful, you want me to bring your same breakfast?’ and she was like — she’s not here.”

Asuelu then detailed: “I think she is sleeping somewhere else.” She sure was! But she didn’t spend the whole time sleeping.

When Liz Woods asks Kalani Faagata if she’s going to the recommitment ceremony, Kalani admits that she doesn’t know. (Image Credit: TLC)

Obviously, it would be better if Kalani could make a clean break from Asuelu. For her sake, but arguably also for his.

(If you care about him or his feelings, that is. After everything that we’ve learned recently, that couldn’t be me)

Perhaps we’ll get to see Kalani move on to better things on our screens. She already has one foot out the door.