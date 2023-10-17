Jinger Duggar Wasn't Allowed to Listen to Secular Music Growing Up. Now She's a Diehard Taylor Swift Fan!

Taylor Swift has been one of the most famous people on the planet for a long time, but in recent months she’s assumed a position of total cultural dominance.

Whether it’s her record-breaking stadium tour, her blockbuster movie documenting said tour, or her headline-grabbing relationship with Travis Kelce, Taylor is everywhere these days.

And even folks who weren’t allowed to listen Taylor growing up are catching on to the fact that this sort of star power only comes along about once in a generation.

If you don’t believe us, take a look at Jinger Duggar …

Jinger, of course, is a member of reality TV’s most notorious family of fundies.

As such, she was not permitted to enjoy any sort of secular entertainment growing up due to her father’s bizarre belief system.

But these days, Jinger is her own woman.

She married a man her parents didn’t approve of and relocated to Los Angeles despite their threats to disown her.

And this week, Jinger further asserted her independence by joining the millions of others who flocked to theaters to see the Eras Tour documentary in theaters.

We already knew, of course, that the movie shattered just about every box office record for a concert film.

But we now know that it has the distinction of being the first non-Christian movie to earn an Instagram shoutout from a member of the Duggar family.

Taylor Swift attends “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

According to Starcasm, Jinger attended the flick with two friends over the weekend, and she posted a theater pic in her Instagram Story.

“Last night was soooo fun,” Jinger wrote, adding:

“Had the best time with the girls last night!”

Yes, Jinger had “soooo” much fun with five “o’s.”

That might not be the biggest accomplishment of Taylor’s career, but it’s still a nice compliment!

Some of the folks who have observed the hand-holding and group singing in theaters have compared the behavior of Swifties to that of cult members.

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. (Getty)

But Jinger was raised in an actual cult, so she knows better.

There’s nothing wrong with joining hands with your friends and belting out a rousing chorus of “Blank Space.”

In fact, Swifties are pretty much the opposite of fundamentalist cult members, as they’re a mostly female crowd engaging in an activity that brings them joy.

Jim Bob teaches that female joy is a product of the devil and something that should be avoided at all cost.

The Eras Tour and its subsequent concert film are basically celebrations of everything that Jim Bob despises.

We’re sure that by coming out as a Swiftie, Jinger will contribute to the bad blood between the warring factions of her family — but something tells us she doesn’t care!