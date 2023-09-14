Kailyn Lowry: Did She Accidentally Post a Pic of Her Fifth Son, Rio?!

For almost a year now, Teen Mom fans have been divided on the question of how many kids Kailyn Lowry has.

Many believe that Lowry secretly welcomed a fifth child back in November.

Many of those same folks also believe that Kail is currently pregnant with her sixth child.

These theories might sound bonkers — after all, why would a public figure attempt to hide a whole child?

Kailyn Lowry attended the Webby Awards in 2023 with some kids. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

But believe it or not, there might be some truth to these rumors.

Kail has been awfully quiet on the subject, which is enough to arouse suspicion.

On top of that, Lowry seemed to slip up during a recent podcast episode and reveal that she was admitted to a hospital to give birth last year.

Kailyn Lowry poses with four of her children in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Fans are growing frustrated, and many just want her to admit that she’s now a mother of five.

Earlier this week, it looked as though that long-awaited moment had finally arrived.

Kail posted the photo below on her Instagram page, and it was initially taken as confirmation that she had welcomed a fifth child.

Kailyn Lowry poses with her children in a throwback photo that she posted on Instagram in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Upon reading the caption, however, fans quickly realized that the pic was a throwback.

“I’m posting a few throwbacks because I need to know how often everyone is taking family pictures? We talked about it on today’s episode of @babymamasnodramapodcast…” Lowry wrote.

“She trolled y’all so hard with that first pic,” one follower commented, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“I gasped when I saw this thinking we were getting to see #5 but then I realized it was Creed!!!!!!” another added.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“I literally did the same thing!!!!” a third chimed in.

Kail, of course, did not respond to the unexpected controversy, and it’s unlikely that she will.

But an insider spoke to The Sun and insisted that the rumors of a secret baby are 100 percent true.

“Kailyn gave birth to a baby boy on November 20 with Elijah,” the insider claimed.

Some fans think Kailyn Lowry has been hiding a baby bump. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“She has only told close family and friends.”

The source also confirmed that Kail named the boy Elijah Rio, but calls him primarily by his middle name.

We don’t know why Kail would choose to keep such a huge secret, but the feedback she’s been receiving online might provide a clue.

“I do not understand her fixation with pregnancy,” one Reddit commenter wrote this week.

“Pregnancy takes a hell of a toll on a woman’s body, especially as we get older. She’s already barely able to get through a long sentence without panting on those podcasts.”

Kail poses on a roof in this photo from 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“In all seriousness, I can’t imagine anyone of her age wanting to be pregnant this many times after all the drama and headaches of previous relationships and custody issues and so on,” another added.

“Genuinely worried how she’s going to work this out (mentally, physically, emotionally, etc.) if and when she and her boyfriend don’t work out and she’s now with seven kids at 31 years old,” a third chimed in.

Yeah, hiding a kid from the world is certainly an odd decision — but in Kail’s case, it might be the correct one!