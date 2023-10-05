Jenelle Evans SLAMS Mother as a Toxic Liar, Begs Media to Stop Spreading Lies

Jenelle Evans is on the attack.

Against a very frequent target.

On Wednesday, the Teen Mom 2 alum shared a TikTok video of herself doing her hair while fighting back tears… and while talking serious trash about her mother, Barbara.

DING! DING! DING! It has often been on between Jenelle Evans and her mom. (MTV)

The latest fodder for the pair’s feud stems from Jenelle’s son, Jace, having reportedly snuck out of a window of his family’s house a few days ago.

While trying to track the 14-year old down, police spoke to his grandmother — and she told the cops that Jace did call her after running away from home.

According to the official report?

Jace said he had been assaulted by Jenelle’s husband, David Eason.

Jenelle Evans has a complicated and not very strong relationship with her son, Jace. (Instagram)

Since this allegation went public, there have been conflicting reports about whether or not Jace is in Child Protective Services custody or back to residing with his mother.

For her part, Jenelle has strongly denied the claim that Eason beat her son up, stating on Monday:

“My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don’t hear from my side…

“Honestly idk why my own mother is acting the way she is. I feel now she’s using police to falsely report just trying to make us look bad as a family.

“There are multiple people involved in this situation and they know the truth, and so does God.”

Jenelle Evans has her hands full with son Jace. We really hope he’s doing okay. (Instagram)

On Tuesday, meanwhile, Evans emphasized that Jace is very much in her custody, asking folks to “top making up false accusations about my family.”

And then a day later, she took things a few steps further.

“I cannot begin to explain how badly my name is being smeared because of false allegations that all came from my moms mouth to begin with,” Jenelle wrote on October 4, adding:

“Theres always 2 sides to every story and right now youre only hearing 1 side: hers.”

Jenelle Evans posted this pic to celebrate her son’s birthday in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jenelle and Barbara have quite the contentious history.

The latter raised Jace basically since he was born — due to Jenelle’s legal issues and substance abuse struggles — and only handed him over to Jenelle this past March.

Late last month, Jenelle trashed Barbara after a judge denied daughter a restraining order against mother.

And now we have Jenelle trying to tear her parent a new one on social media.

Jenelle Evans is with her mom, Barbara and her son, Jace, in this photo. They form an unusual nuclear family. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I have been instructed how to handle my situation with her by multiple parties,” continued the mother of three.

“Im not going to let her continue to make me miserable and distract living my life. Im not going to continue to let her control my emotions.

“She has tramatized my entire family so much growing up, shes always made me afraid of her. Im not afraid anymore and i need to realize she cant control me.”

That’s fine and great and everything. But is anyone actually looking after the well-being of Jace?

That’s our only concern here.

Jenelle Evans is pictured here on a red carpet in 2016. (Getty)

Jenelle continued:

“I control my own family and my own sanity. She can use all the third party tatics she desires but she knows the truth, God knows the truth. Im sick of holding her peace to let everyone rattle my own.

“I talk to Detectives everyday about this situation and the media has it wrong.

“I need my son’s mental health protected so please im begging the media PLEASE STOP, your information is false and i will prove it very soon. Love you guys!”