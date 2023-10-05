Kim Kardashian Explains Why She's Still Friends with Tristan Thompson: Look, He's Better than Kanye!

Even though Tristan Thompson’s betrayals did not break Khloe Kardashian, they certainly hurt her. He certainly hurt her.

But fans remain puzzled as they watch members of her family, especially Kim, act all buddy-buddy with the guy.

What’s up with that?

On this week’s The Kardashians, Kim tried to explain why the man who turned her sister’s life upside down is still a close friend.

Kim Kardashian had some explaining to do on the Season 4 confessional of The Kardashians. (Hulu)

After countless cheating incidents, Tristan Thompson finally found out what was — at least for now — too much for Khloe to forgive.

He didn’t just cheat. He impregnated one of his side pieces. After fighting paternity in court, the truth came out.

But Tristan had to have known. Instead, he went through with a surrogacy journey with Khloe to have little Tatum.

Khloe Kardashian is dropping hints that she’s ready for her ex to move back home. That is to say that, on Season 4, Episode 2 of The Kardashians, she more or less directly asked for a move-out date. (Hulu)

Tristan devastated Khloe. And she spoke about it on the show.

“Everything is a lie, everything is manipulation. It’s deceit…” she noted in earlier episodes. “Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes.”

Khloe continued: “Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not, and that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable.”

Together yet not TOGETHER, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian look at his family photos. (Hulu)

As we have previously covered, Khloe decided to not excise Tristan from her life entirely.

Instead, she vowed to remain amicable with him. It’s not for her sake, but for the sake of the two children that they now share.

On this week’s episode, she addressed the “strict boundaries” that she employs. She knows that he’s wormed his way back into her heart before, and she doesn’t want that to happen again.

Speaking to the Season 4, Episode 2 confessional camera, Khloe Kardashian stresses to the audience of The Kardashians bout how important setting boundaries has been for her. (Hulu)

Weirdly, though, Kim has been surprisingly close with Tristan.

Late last year, Kim spoke about attending an “inspiring Friendsgiving dinner” at a juvenile detention camp. Tristan was also there.

We get what she’s going for (Kim has been a proponent of restorative justice), but juvenile detention camps are simply things that should not exist.

Khloe Kardashian looks fantastic in this rose pink lighting. (Hulu)

It was only a few months later that Kim began publicly attending a bunch of Tristan’s games.

Instead of watching from afar, she and North sat courtside and held up signs to cheer on Tristan. It was not subtle.

Kim went out to eat with the guy. Tristan even went out and about with some of her kids — notably, with Saint.

Khloe Kardashian has found herself in an awkward position, and her face on The Kardashians shows that. Either that or her eyelashes are just really heavy on Season 4, Episode 2. (Hulu)

So, on the October 5 episode of The Kardashians, a producer asked Kim to clarify: “Where is your relationship with Tristan?”

“Ugh, I know you guys are gonna hate me for this, and you’re gonna hate us, and you’re gonna think Khloe’s whatever,” she predicted.

However, Kim insisted that Tristan is “such a good friend.”

Tristan Thompson shows off his fathering skills in the background while Kim Kardashian sits and chats. (Hulu)

“It’s so crazy because he’s such a good friend and he’s such a good dad,” Kim described to the camera.

“But he just couldn’t get it together in that area of, like, being a faithful boyfriend,” she added.

That is one hell of a way of phrasing it. That’s newspaper-headlines-when-police-murder-someone levels of denying accountability and coddling someone who did real harm.

Kim Kardashian went to speak at Harvard University, and The Kardashians cameras followed her. (Hulu)

“You wanna obviously hate him for that,” Kim noted.

Just for the record, a cheater is a cheater. That’s a personal problem, a relationship problem. Tristan’s behaviors towards Khloe included so many lies that it’s more like psychological warfare.

“Yeah, of course his actions and who he was, like, so f–ked up,” Kim admitted. “I can’t deny that.”

Tristan Thompson updates Khloe Kardashian on the repairs to his home. (Hulu)

“We’ve had our talks about it, and we’ve had our fights about it, and we’ve had our arguments about it,” Kim described.

“But he’s also shown so many decent things,” she claimed. “And just has been a really good person and friend.”

According to Kim, Tristan really “stepped up” to help her when she was “struggling” with her four children amidst the split from her disgraced ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian sits to the left, with Khloe Kardashian beside her, and Tristan Thompson on the far side during Season 4 of The Kardashians. (Hulu)

“He started showing up to the games,” Kim said of Tristan acting as an uncle to her eldest son.

“He picks Saint up, takes him to dinner,” she described.

That is genuinely very sweet.

Sometimes, Tristan Thompson seems to discuss his series of cheating scandals and related betrayals as if they were things that “happened to” him. (Hulu)

“And [he] will always come to my defense — especially if it’s stuff with me and my ex,” Kim pointed out.

And I just never forgot that,” she added. “So it’s like, I’ll never really throw someone away and act like I don’t feel like they can grow and evolve.”

That is … understandable. At the end of the day, Khloe is the hurt party. She gets to set the boundary. And she chose to keep Tristan in her life, albeit no longer as her partner.