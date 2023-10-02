Jenelle Evans' Son Says He Was Assaulted by David Eason, Authorities Sent to Investigate

Things have seemingly gone from bad to much, much worse for Jenelle Evans.

As previously reported, the former Teen Mom cast member has been in the news of late because her teenage son, Jace, has been reported missing on THREE occasions.

In the latest instance, Jace Evans reportedly snuck out of a window in his family’s North Carolina home this week and simply disappeared.

Police were then called to look into his whereabouts.

This incident took place after Jace ran away after a dispute with his mother over cell phone usage in August… so claimed Evans at the time at least.

“As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids too,” Jenelle told the public after her son was found.

“Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off.

“Jace is a good kid, and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children.”

Just two weeks after this initial call to the cops, Jace was reported missing for a second time and was eventually discovered at a local gas station.

Now, meanwhile, In Touch Weekly claims that Jace is being held in a North Carolina hospital and is undergoing a “mental evaluation” after authorities once again were able to find out where he had gone after leaving his mother’s residence.

This same tabloid reports that Child Protective Services “got involved” and is investigating Jenelle in some type of manner.

As many likely recall, this same organization took Jenelle’s kids away for about a month in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed the family’s dog.

And speaking of Eason? This is where things get extremely disturbing.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, a typically reliable outlet, writes that police were dispatched to Jace’s grandmother’s house late this week and spoke there to Barbara Evans.

Barbara, who served as Jace’s primary caregiver for almost his entire childhood, told the cops that Jace ran away because he claimed Eason had assaulted him.

“Made contact with Barbara who advised [Jace] was not at the residence…” the police report states.

“She advised that she had spoken to [Jace] earlier in the evening when he called from an unknown number and told her about being assaulted by David Eason and that he ran away and was hiding…”

Barbara added that Jace asked her to pick him up, but she had to refuse due to “ongoing legal and custody issues.”

(Just a few days ago, Jenelle trashed her mother after a judge denied Jenelle’s request for a restraining order against her parent. The whole thing is a huge mess.)

“I just want privacy for me and my family right now,” Jenelle said in a video on September 30, concluding at the time of her oldest son:

“He’s safe but that’s not the point of this video. I just kind of want to keep my content away from the drama right now, kay?”

