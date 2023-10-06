Janelle Brown: I’m Done With Kody, But I Don’t Hate Him!

Janelle Brown has no regrets.

But she wants folks to also understand something else.

When it comes to her decision to walk away from Kody Brown? When it comes to ending a spiritual union that only brought her irritation and unhappiness toward the end?

Janelle Brown also has no hard feelings.

Janelle Brown sits down here across from an exasperated Kody. (TLC)

“I still feel some affection for him, but I don’t want to be married to him and I don’t want to be with him, but I have no hard feelings,” Janelle told People Magazine in a new interview, emphasizing once again:

“I really don’t have any hard feelings.”

Throughout the current season of Sister Wives, viewers have witnessed the dissolution of Janelle and Kody’s relationship, with the pair clashing in rather intense fashion on a couple recent episodes.

These episodes were filmed just about a year ago, prior to Janelle’s choosing to split up with the father of her six kids.

We’re split-screening it here between Kody and Janelle on Season 18 of Sister Wives. (TLC)

“I wasn’t heartbroken when the marriage fell apart, maybe because we’d been drifting apart for so long,” Janelle added to People.

“It was just a bang that let us drift apart all the way.”

On this Sunday’s upcoming episode, despite the fractured nature of their romance, Janelle will decide to spend her birthday with Kody.

“On a very superficial level, Kody and I can go and hang out and we can have a great time if I just compartmentalize and put away all the other stuff,” Janelle says in a sneak peek.

“So when he called, [I was] like, ‘Yeah, hey, it’s better than staying home and watching TV.'”

Janelle Brown addresses the camera in this confessional from Season 18. (TLC)

While pondering whether or not to go off on her own, Janelle previously expressed frustration and concern over how she would support herself.

In a confessional from the upcoming October 7 episode, Janelle also questions her future with Kody, explaining on camera:

“At this point, I really don’t foresee Kody and I working our relationship out.

“I have to always be open to the possibility that we will somehow be struck by lightning and that it will all be happily ever after. But I’m also a realist and I know that it doesn’t look good.”

Janelle Brown has something to say in this Season 18 confessional. (TLC)

Janelle also realized at some point last year that the Kody she once loved is not the Kody she sees any longer.

“He wants a wife who’s all partnering with him and not independent and, and I’m like that will never be me,” she told Christine last Sunday.

“He’s really advocating patriarchy and I’m not that person.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.