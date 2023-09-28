Christine and Janelle Brown Agree: Kody Brown Has Changed... for the Worse!

Janelle Brown is struggling these days.

Or, to be more accurate, Janelle Brown is struggling on Season 18 of Sister Wives, which was filmed way back toward the end of 2022.

As viewers have witnessed over the past few episodes, Janelle and spiritual spouse Kody have been clashing big time on air, arguing mostly over the awful way the latter has been treating the former.

Janelle has therefore insisted amid these powerful disagreements that the pair remain separated.

WTH is going on? That seems to be what Kody Brown is thinking in this scene. (TLC)

Is she really comfortable with that arrangement, however?

Not really, according to good friend Christine.

“I don’t think she’s done yet,” Christine will say on the October 1 episode, courtesy of a sneak peek uploaded by People Magazine.

“She still has affection for him. And she’s just separated, very separated.

Kody and Janelle Brown sit down here for lunch and try to figure out their relationship. (TLC)

Christine, of course, chose to walk away from Kody in November 2021; she clearly has no regrets about that decision, either.

“I think Christine has felt like I was getting the raw end of this deal for a long time,” Janelle explains in a confessional per this same clip.

“And she took action and now she feels like maybe I deserve something better.”

On the upcoming episode, Christine goes ahead and presses Janelle about whether there is a scenario in which she would reconsider her split from Kody, asking:

“If Kody changed, would you ever want a full marriage with him again?”

Janelle Brown addresses the camera in this confessional from Season 18. (TLC)

Janelle labels this possibility as “unrealistic,” but also answers in the affirmative because, she says, “this is how he’s always been.”

However, Christine believes Kody is “vastly different than he used to be,” adding:

“He’s not the same person. I couldn’t be in love with who he is now.”

In what way, precisely?

Christine thinks that her ex used to be “more courageous,” while Janelle agrees and calls the shift in Kody “so strange.”

Kody Brown has his classic sneer across his face in this Sister Wives confessional. (TLC)

“I don’t know who he is,” Christine states on air, while Janelle chimes in as follows:

“Maybe that’s what’s changed. Because all of a sudden, it just doesn’t work for me anymore. Like, I’m so not attracted to anybody like that.”

Janelle doesn’t really argue this point, saying Kody “used to be so dynamic and so bold.”

This said, Janelle confessed last week that she misses being in bed with Kody.

Kody and Janelle Brown got into an extremely heated discussion the third episode of Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

“Everyone always wanted to be around him, because he was just always down for having a great time, but he didn’t let other people control him,” Christine recalls on the episode. “He was his own person.”

This conversation appears to open Janelle’s eyes.

“He wants a wife who’s all partnering with him and not independent and, and I’m like that will never be me,” she tells Christine. “He’s really advocating patriarchy and I’m not that person.”

Sister Wives airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.