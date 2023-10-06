Jenelle Evans' Son Vows to Run Away Again If Forced to Live With (Allegedly) Abusive Stepfather; David Eason Lashes Out Against "Satanic" Media

In the six months since he moved in with his mother, Jenelle Evans, Jace Evans has run away from home at least three times.

His most recent attempt to flee his mother’s vast property took place on September 28.

When cops finally located Jace, the 14-year-old accused his stepfather, David Eason, of abuse and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Jace is now reportedly in the custody of Child Protective Services as authorities investigate his stepfather and living situation.

Now, a source close to the situation says that Jace has vowed to run away again if he’s forced to live under the same roof as David.

“He’s told everyone if he is sent back there he won’t stay, he will run again,” the insider told The Daily Mail.

“One of the big concerns is that if he runs he’s also in the middle of nowhere by himself on foot, it’s dangerous out there,” the source continued.

“It’s not a threat anyone is taking lightly.”

David, meanwhile, has posted a lengthy rant on Facebook in which he angrily denies that there’s anything amiss with his family and lashes out at unnamed media outlets, who, he claims, are controlled by Satan.

“The media blows things completely out of proportion and use each other’s lies as if they are factual. Just keep watching and you will see the truth come out,” Eason wrote.

“I hope everyone is happy with themselves thinking such horrible things about me over the years. The difference between the truth and what you’ve heard about me is astronomical.

“I’m happy with playing the bad guy or taking the fall for my family. It’s a whole other story when major news outlets tell complete lies in order to smear my name,” he continued.

“The money they gain from using my name will never do them any good, its money made in vain from pure lie and deceit, it’s Satan’s work, its evil but it doesn’t scare me.”

Eason concluded with a plug for his debut hip-hop single, which he released last month.

“Oh yea and don’t forget to download my song everywhere, follow me on spotify and Pandora or whatever you listen to, link in bio!” he wrote.

David received support from his fans, but quite a few commenters were critical of what they viewed as wildly insensitive response to a very serious situation.

“Using your stepson’s situation to get views on your ‘song’…” one user wrote.

“This is what happens when you’re a ‘public figure’ and you act like a fool for the whole world to see. Sh-t happens,” another commented.

“If you were ‘happy about being the bad guy’ you wouldn’t even entertain or even take the time to post this,” a third chimed in.

A fourth commenter pointed out that most of the unflattering stories about David originate from his wife:

“YOUR WIFE has pointed out all the negatives about you and painted this horrible picture of you over the years and SHE is the reason people hate you,” this person wrote.

“No one knows what’s going on in your lives until she comes to social media and aires your dirty laundry.

“About how you’re unfaithful all the time and you consistently block her on social media platforms, about how you’re narcissistic and abusive, not to mention how you’re a bum and you use her for monetary gain and you ride her coattail (her words, not mine),” they continued.

“How are people supposed to view you when she’s put you dead center in the spotlight and made you out to be this horrible person?”

Meanwhile, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup is reporting that there’s concern for the other children who are still living with David and Jenelle, particularly Kaiser, Jenelle’s son by ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith.

“Nathan’s family is not surprised one bit about any of this,” a source told the outlet.

“They are upset that Kaiser–- and the other kids-– have remained in the home after the allegations were made almost a week ago now.”

Needless, to say it’s a troubling situation, and as much as David might wish it were otherwise, it seems likely that the public will continue to keep a close watch.