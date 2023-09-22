Kody and Janelle Brown Clash on Sister Wives, Reveal MULTIPLE Past Separations

On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown and Janelle Brown will sit down for a very awkward meal.

It was just three weeks ago, remember, that the spiritual spouses got into such an explosive fight that Janelle considered the marriage to essentially be over.

(Editor’s Note: These episodes were filmed toward the end of 2022.)

When we check back in with the couple on the night of September 24, Janelle will surprise Kody by saying she wants to “stay separated for now.”

Kody and Janelle Brown sit down here and discuss the state of their relationship. (TLC)

It’s clear the reality stars haven’t really been in contact since their aforementioned argument… and that Kody assumed they’d reconcile in the near future.

“We’ve been separated probably two or three times in the past,” Kody says in a confessional, revealing this information to the public for the first time.

“[It] always felt like that was because she couldn’t manage the relationship with her sister wives. I never felt like that was over.”

Now, however? Janelle appears to be realizing just how much Kody himself sucks.

Kody is NOT happy with Janelle in this photo from the September 24, 2023 episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

As the two continue the conversation, Janelle brings up the idea of counseling because she says she still has “affection” for her husband.

Kody actually agrees, referencing how his relationship with Christine could have benefited from therapy, managing to throw some shade at his ex in the process.

“I think that’s more fair. Christine just dropped this on me,” says Kody in response to Janelle’s proposal.

As they talk about what’s next for their relationship, Kody says he felt “rejected” by Janelle and Christine after they celebrated Christmas together with their kids… but didn’t invite Kody.

Janelle looks down, and is clearly very sullen, in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

Kody then goes back to Christine once again, comparing how that romance fell apart to how things are going with Janelle.

“When I would have conversations with her about our relationship, it was too uncomfortable for us,” he says in this clip, which has been posted by People Magazine.

“Yet, she left with me sort of holding the bag, never knowing that she was going to leave. She was making plans and having a discussion with people about leaving.”

Janelle, who remains close with Christine, can’t believe Kody sees things this way.

Janelle Brown addresses the camera in this confessional from Season 18. (TLC)

As the People footage concludes, Janelle tells the camera how she’s “shocked” by Kody’s response to Christine walking away.

“He purports that he never saw this coming,” she says.

“He’s been telling me for years that he wasn’t attracted to Christine. They were struggling in their marriage.

“I would have left his ass the first time he said that to me.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.