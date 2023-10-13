Dean McDermott Spotted with Apparent New Girlfriend Amidst Tori Spelling Divorce

Early this summer, Dean McDermott put himself and Tori Spelling in the spotlight.

Amidst the upheaval of them fleeing their mold-infested home, he abruptly announced the end of their marriage.

Since then, most eyes have been on Tori (and their five children) during this awkward transition.

But Dean has found himself a new mystery gal.

Dean McDermott attends the 33rd Annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank Of America on September 15, 2019. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The Daily Mail reports that eyewitnesses spotted Dean McDermott standing in line at a government welfare office on Tuesday.

This was the Department of Social Services West Valley in Chatsworth. It was the afternoon, around 4 PM.

And, interestingly, the actor was not alone.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

We’re not sure if we would consider this a “date,” but Dean brought more than just documents to the government facility.

He was standing with and even holding hands with a woman.

The Daily Mail reports this woman as both his “girlfriend” and his “new mystery squeeze.” It would be helpful to have a name for her, but no one seems to know just yet.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have never seemed to have the happiest marriage on the planet. We’re just saying. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Unless you count Dean’s infamous cheating from way back when, he hasn’t exactly been on the market in about two decades.

But that doesn’t seem to have hampered his style.

Dean announced that he and Tori were over back in June. Four months later, and he’s already holding hands in public with a new gal.

Finn Davey McDermott, Hattie Margaret McDermott, Stella Doreen McDermott, Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and Beau Dean McDermott attend Cold Stone Creamery Backstage at 2019 Teen Choice Awards on August 11, 2019. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Now, if this was a date, it was an unorthodox one. It’s more likely that his gal pal was there for moral support and to keep him company.

By all accounts, he was joking and laughing while in line. That was not the general vibe for others seeking government assistance to survive.

Honestly? She may have done him a huge favor. Something much bigger than keeping him company.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose here on the red carpet of an event in 2019. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Basically, just by being there and holding his hand, this mystery person offered Dean a new focus for his outing.

“Moderately famous actor seeks government assistance amidst divorce” is arguably less interesting than wondering who’s getting Tori Spelling’s sloppy seconds.

Dean, who is currently rooming with four roommates (all dudes) amidst his divorce, likely welcomes the “mystery gal” angle.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott had so many ups and downs over the years. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

There is no shame in getting government assistance. In a better world, literally everyone would receive funds to buy food.

Yes, even whichever rich douchebag you’re thinking of. No more means testing, just food, even for people who don’t need the help.

But there is an unfortunate stigma. Part of it’s about the red scare, a lot of it’s about racism, and it’s all about classism. Like everyone else in that line, Dean doesn’t deserve negativity for getting any help that he needs.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose for portrait at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Paddington 2” After Party on January 6, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Statistically, men are much more likely to experience an increase in their standard of living after a divorce. But there are major outliers, and Dean seems to be one of them.

Dean’s share of the rent in the 5-man household is likely upwards of $1,000. Sadly, that’s not unusual for rent these days.

Tori has stayed in her share of non-mansions amidst the divorce. But that RV park was not a forever-home. We somehow feel like Candy Spelling isn’t going to be as concerned about Dean’s long-term accommodations.