Tori Spelling Honors Mom Candy Spelling on Birthday: I'm Grateful to Be Your Daughter!

Throughout Tori Spelling’s very bad 2023, many of her fans (and critics) have repeated the same sentiment.

Perhaps, if things were better between Tori and her mom, life wouldn’t be so challenging right now.

Candy has said that she’ll support Tori amidst her divorce. But mother and daughter have had a strained relationship for many years.

This week, Tori posted a glowing tribute to her mom — declaring how proud she is to be her daughter.

Tori Spelling took to Instagram and shared this throwback selfie of herself with mom Candy Spelling. She attached a tribute to Candy’s birthday. (Instagram)

On Wednesday, September 20, Candy Spelling turned 78 years old. Tori took notice.

“Happy Birthday Mommy aka @candyspelling …” she began her Instagram tribute’s caption alongside a series of photos.

“I love you,” Tori expressed. “Grateful to be your daughter.”

“Some of my happiest memories involve laughing so hard with you that we were happy crying uncontrollably,” Tori recalled.

“And you doing your LOL wheeze….” she specified. “@randyspelling you know the one!”

Tori added: “Usually also involving tickle fests and food (maybe ice cream) fights.”

Candy Spelling attends the 2022 Daytime Beauty Awards at Taglyan Complex on September 11, 2022. Her pink ensemble is really living up to her name — because she looks like candy. (Getty)

“I never take for granted the beautiful life you raised Rand and I in with Dad,” Tori phrased oddly.

“And, I am such a resilient and strong human,” she praised.

Tori continued: “And I owe so much of that to you.”

In 2023, Tori Spelling shared this sunny selfie while promoting her friend’s rose quartz jewelry. Gorgeous! (Instagram)

“Strong women run in our family,” Tori asserted.

“I’m passing it on,” she then announced. Presumably, to her own daughters, Stella and Hattie.

“Loved and still love watching horror films in bed with you,” Tori concluded. “Always. Xo”

Candy Spelling attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala on February 04, 2023. Her color scheme says that she would fight Spider-Man in the 1990s, and we’re here for it. (Getty)

For years, Tori and Candy weren’t just in a state of conflict but were straight-up estranged.

It seems that there was trouble before the passing of late TV magnate Aaron Spelling. But his death, and the inheritance issue that followed, made things worse.

It is believed that Candy inherited around $600 million from her late husband. Tori received about $800,000. That’s a hefty amount of cash compared to the average person, but it’s no fortune.

Tori Spelling shared this outdoor selfie in April of 2023. (Instagram)

Clearly, there was a lot behind their conflict. Resentment, disagreements, and hurt feelings. There are probably aspects to their erstwhile estrangement that the public has no idea about. That’s life.

However, things have been improving.

This year, we’ve seen clear signs that Candy is Team Tori amidst her divorce from Dean.

Tori Spelling shared photos and videos from Day One of ’90s Con in September of 2023. (Instagram)

While some reports claim that Candy is prepared to fund all of Tori’s family’s needs in the immediate future, others wonder if that’s real.

Some even believe that someone close to Tori is planing these reports to pressure Candy into making them true.

Either way, we hope that Tori’s days of living in an RV with her 5 kids are in the past. That is just … too many people for any RV of any size.