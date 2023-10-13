Josh and Anna Duggar: Are They In a Covenant Marriage? What Would Happen If She Tried to Leave Him?

Earlier this week, we reported on a deeply satisfying development that took place in a federal courtroom:

Josh Duggar’s appeal was denied, and he’ll be forced to serve out the remainder of his federal prison sentence.

The news was celebrated across social media, but believe it or not there are some folks who were rooting for Josh to win his freedom.

We’re talking, of course, about the parents and siblings who still haven’t realized that he’s guilty as sin.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots. He’s a sick individual. (Arkansas PD)

The few sane members of the Duggar family have spoken out against Josh, but most of the infamous clan is still in his corner.

The biggest Josh supporter, of course, is none other than his long-suffering wife, Anna Duggar.

Anna is the mother of Josh’s seven children, and she’s stuck by his side throughout several sex scandals.

Now, it looks as though she’s planning to tough it out through a prison sentence that will likely have Josh locked up until 2032.

Currently, it looks as though Anna is feuding with most of the Duggar clan, but that doesn’t mean she’ll be turning her back on Josh anytime soon.

In fact, some fans believe that Anna has moved to Texas so that she’ll be able to visit her husband in prison as frequently as possible.

Josh’s arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar’s media empire. (Arkansas PD)

Duggar-watchers have long ago given up any hope that Anna might divorce Josh.

There are a number of reasons why she might be more hesitant than most wives to divorce a husband who’s repeatedly betrayed her.

After all, divorce is strictly forbidden in the Duggars’ world, and Anna would essentially be exiled from her entire community if she were ever to leave Josh.

But despite reports to the contrary, it would not be difficult for Anna to leave Josh from a legal standpoint.

Anna Duggar has been suffering for so long this year, but it appears she has no plans to leave Josh. Still. (TLC)

Many Duggars and their spouses are united in what’s known as covenant marriage.

This type of union is only legal in three states — Arizona, Louisiana and Arkansas.

Covenant couples have to meet certain requirements, including undergoing extensive counseling, before they qualify.

Once they enter the agreement they’re faced with limited grounds for divorce, and by design, it’s much more difficult for these couples to end their marriages.

Anna and Josh Duggar are featured in this photo from 19 Kids and Counting. It’s hard to see them now in the same light, wouldn’t you agree? (TLC)

But despite rumors to the contrary, Josh and Anna are not in a covenant marriage.

They got hitched in Anna’s home state of Florida, so a covenant arrangement wasn’t an option for the eldest Duggar son and his unfortunate bride.

Of course, even if they had qualified, Anna would still be able to end the marriage, as adultery and imprisonment are two of the circumstances under which covenant couples are allowed to get divorced.

Just something that she might want to keep in mind in the decade to come!