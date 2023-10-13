Kourtney Kardashian Asks Pregnancy Critics: Why Do You Hate God?!?

Kourtney Kardashian knows what some people out there are saying about her pregnancy, and she now has something to say in response.

As you likely know at this point, the 44-year old is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker — and many critics are more focused, unfortunately, on the reality star’s age than on the blessing inside of her belly.

Yes, Kourtney Kardashian is 44 years old.

And she’s pregnant.

Kourtney Kardashian attends the runway for the Boohoo X Kourtney Kardashian fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

For whatever reason, strangers on the Internet have taken issue with these facts.

“Those comments don’t affect me,” Kourtney very recently told Vanity Fair Italia, via translation, in an interview published October 13.

“To those who make them, I just say: how dare you question God’s plan?”

Kardashian and Barker documented their attempts to get pregnant in the past via IVF, only for the procedure to mess too much with Kourtney’s body and her hormones.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022 at Skyline Drive-In on September 11, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)

Hence why the couple stopped using the drug and relied on a higher power to help them expand their family.

And it worked!

“I knew deep down that it wasn’t the right thing,” Kourtney told the aforementioned outlet about this decision.

“And in fact, I kept telling Travis: If we’re meant to have a baby, then it’s just going to happen. And so it was: When we stopped forcing the process, then it happened.”

Kourtney is giving Kim some major side eye in this Kardashians confessional. (Hulu)

In general, However, Kourtney — who also shares kids Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 8, with ex Scott Disick — says this pregnancy is different from her other three.

“Physically I feel great,” she told the magazine.

“I like being pregnant. I’m obsessed with the idea of ​​being pregnant! But this time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors who, in the first months, gave me many restrictions.

“No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine, no plane trips. Even no sex!”

Wearing a lacy all-black ensemble that covered her neck and fingertips, Kourtney Kardashian spoke to the confessional camera for The Kardashians Season 3. (Hulu)

Last month, Kourtney underwent surgery, coming close to losing her baby in the awful process.

“I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I had never had to be careful,” Kourtney continued.

“It took me a while to let go of the fear, I would say that right after the surgery I got to the point where I let go, I stopped worrying.”

And now?

“I talk to the child every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight and say a lot of prayers,” she says.

“And I feel really lucky and grateful. Well, I have a lot of gratitude, yes. Not that I didn’t have it before, but perhaps since it came easy to me, I took the pregnancy for granted.”