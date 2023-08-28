Dean McDermott Resents Tori Spelling Putting Spotlight on Split, Even Though He Did That

It seems that Tori Spelling’s rough summer won’t end until, well, summer does. Which means that she has a few weeks to go.

She fled her infested home. Dean McDermott publicly announced a split. She’s spent months figuring out where to live. And all of it under the public eye.

Now, there’s a new issue.

The way that all of this has played out — the divorce news, the money troubles, and more — has Dean feeling frustrated. And he blames Tori for making him look like the “bad guy.”

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose here on the red carpet of an event in 2019. (Getty)

An inside source spoke to The Daily Mail about where Dean McDermott stands on this whole mess.

And, specifically, how he feels about the public narrative surrounding Tori Spelling’s Miserable Girl Summer.

Apparently, he doesn’t like how “public” she has allegedly made things about their lives.

In the spring of 2023, Dean McDermott discussed many things with followers. Then, just before summer, he went radio silent. (Instagram)

Since when is Dean so shy?

Just a quick note: Tori has not publicly addressed the split directly despite hinting at the split.

Meanwhile, he wrote a whole breakup announcement on Instagram.

And then, hours later, Dean deleted it. Yes, at his big age!

On June 17, 2023, Dean McDermott took to Instagram to announce his separation from Tori Spelling. That was very early on a Saturday morning. Hours later, he deleted the post. (Instagram)

“Now with Tori’s living arrangements, health concerns, and drama-charged life,” the source described.

“Dean is trying to navigate through it all,” the insider claimed.

“And,” the source continued, “be there for her and the kids through the tough times.”

Parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose with children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau at the Beverly Hilton in June 2023. (Instagram)

It’s been a struggle

“And,” the insider alleged, Dean intends “to steer clear when Tori is being Tori.”

According to the source’s characterization, “It has been a bunch of hoops that there seems to be no end in sight.”

That last bit is a very odd sentence. Not that we’re strangers to odd sentences.

In 2021, Dean McDermott posted a video to thank his kids for showing him some love. (Instagram)

All evidence from Dean’s messy Instagram declaration earlier this summer notwithstanding, we keep hearing that Dean wants to keep things quiet.

Allegedly, Tori would like to be transparent with her fans with how things are going.

And sources close to Dean say that he’d like things quiet. Which again begs the question of why he’s the one who blew the lid wide open on the breakup.

In the family’s RV and temporary home, Tori Spelling cuddles up to her youngest son, Beau. August 2023 was a time of transition for their family. (Instagram)

Even as exes, they’re still at odds

“They can’t get on the same page,” the insider then complained.

“And it looks to Dean that she doesn’t want the help,” the source added, “which is very frustrating.”

We’re unsure what “the help” means exactly. Obviously, it’s with financial struggles, but help from whom? From Dean?

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have never seemed to have the happiest marriage on the planet. We’re just saying. (Getty)

“There is going to be more of the same in the immediate future,” the source then predicted.

“And,” the insider messily dished, “Dean hates it.”

Finally, the source explained that he resents the publicity “because he doesn’t want to be looked at as the bad guy.”