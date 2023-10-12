Jenelle Evans LOSES Custody of Jace; Teen Returns to Barbara Evans' Home as Judge Forbids Jenelle From Contacting Him

Well, that didn’t last long.

Back in March, Jenelle Evans was awarded custody of her teenage son Jace after the boy spent most of his life living with Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans.

But the new living situation was a disaster from the start, and over the summer, Jace ran away from home three times in as many weeks.

After he fled the property in September, Jace alleged that he had been assaulted by Jenelle’s husband, David Eason.

In the wake of all these damning developments, Jenelle continued to insist that everything was fine, but of course, no one believed her.

Now, after spending the better part of the past two weeks at a facility operated by Child Protective Services, it looks as though Jace has been permanently removed from Jenelle’s home.

On Wednesday, Barbara Evans was in court for a hearing that would return the 14-year-old to her care.

“Jace has been assured he will not have to live with Jenelle and David anymore,” a source close to the situation tells The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Insiders say the judge also issued an order that prevents Jenelle from calling Jace or contacting him in any way.

“Jace wants nothing to do with Jenelle,” a different source tells The Ashley.

In addition to the alleged abuse that he endured, Jace was reportedly angry about false claims his mother had made about him on Instagram and Facebook.

“He saw some of the things she was claiming on social media about him recently and was furious,” an insider told The Ashley.

“He’s thrilled to be back with Barbara and is excited to start school again.”

And it looks as though Jace and Barbara have already happily moved on!

The Instagram fan page TeenMomFanz posted the video above that shows the pair smiling in Babs’ car.

“It looks like Jace is back in Barbara’s custody! Today they were potted at a traffic light together,” the post was captioned.

All of this comes on the heels of two weeks in which Jenelle repeatedly lied to fans and claimed that Jace was still in her custody.

Court documents obtained by The Sun and The Ashley indicate that Jace had already been removed from Jenelle’s home when she posted the video above.

Not only that, Jenelle was completely in the dark with regard to her eldest son’s whereabouts.

We’re sure there’s more drama to come here, but thankfully, it looks as though Jace will never again be forced to live with his mother and (allegedly) abusive stepfather.

Eason continues to deny the allegations that he assaulted Jace, and it does not look as though he was arrested in connection with the teen’s claims.

David and Jenelle will likely have more to say about these developments in the very near future.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.