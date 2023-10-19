Billie Eilish Flaunts Back Tattoo in Progress, Elicits Mixed Responses

Billie Eilish is thriving. She is minding her own business. She is a music superstar.

But after some recent glimpses of her, some weirdos are giving her a hard time.

Billie has obliterated body-shamers before. And she’ll do it again, we’re sure.

This time, the trolls aren’t after her body shape — but the massive tattoo across her back.

Billie Eilish performs during Music Midtown 2023 at Piedmont Park on September 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

On Wednesday, October 18, Billie Eilish took to social media to share a series of looks. Just little snapshots of her October thus far.

Among them, one in particular caught people’s eye.

She is lying on her stomach. Presumably, she’s at a tattoo shop. Her back is exposed — but not fully bare. Because she has a tattoo.

Billie Eilish attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023. Her musical contribution to the film was extraordinary. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

As you can see in the video below, Billie’s tattoo is colossal, the ink sprawling across her back in a very intricate design.

It turns up her spine. And at least some of it appears fresh.

What we should all keep in mind is that sharing a photo on Instagram does not always mean that it’s fresh. That tattoo could be in the healing stages right now … or it could be, for her, old news.

Billie Eilish attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

You can clearly see for yourself that the tattoo appears to be a work in progress.

Now, I’m no tattoo expert. Almost all of my knowledge about them comes from art history classes or “very hot people on social media getting tattoos.” There are, as the saying goes, two wolves inside me.

But the tattoo is likely unfinished. We don’t just mean that the photo below requires on-the-spot cleanup. It might, as many large tattoos do, require multiple sessions with the tattoo artist before it is complete.

We’re really excited to see the finished art! Though that’s her business.

Obviously, this is Billie’s body. She can show it off if and when she so chooses. That could mean that she never does.

(Especially, not that she would need an excuse, but especially because flaunting the whole thing likely means being topless)

Billie Eilish performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 24, 2023. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

By the way, Billie has more tattoos than this one. Even if it is by far the most impressive.

The 21-year-old music superstar has a tattoo on her chest that simply reads “Eilish.”

She has a dragon tattoo on her thigh. And she has a fairy tattoo on her hand. Those are all fantastic vibes!

Billie Eilish performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately, not everyone is as excited about Billie’s new living art display.

Some people are shaming her — saying that the tattoo (so far) is “ugly” or “messy,” or simply for getting such a large tattoo.

The world is full of people who tell young people that they’ll regret their own choices. Sometimes they’re right. But the world is full of old people who regret things that they could have done, but did not, when they were young.